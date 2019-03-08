Award-winning speaker to kick off Harpenden photography group 2019/20 season

A Harpenden photography group is kicking off its 2019/20 season with a talk by an award-winning professional.

Landscape, nature and travel photographer Guy Edwardes will be the first speaker in the Harpenden Photographic Society (HPS) schedule, which runs from September to June.

Guy's presentation is entitled Seeing the Light - 25 Years of Nature and Landscape Photography Techniques. HPS chairman Peter Stevens said: "HPS always enjoys a wonderfully varied programme with something for everyone, regardless of your photographic interests. Our new season is no different, and is shaping up to be our best ever."

Other scheduled speakers include Adobe Photoshop expert Martin Evening and street photographer Damien Demoulder.

Guy's talk is on September 3 at The Harpenden Trust Centre at 7.30pm and tickets are £12 by using the contact form at www.harpendenphotographicsociety.co.uk.