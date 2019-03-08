Advanced search

Award-winning speaker to kick off Harpenden photography group 2019/20 season

PUBLISHED: 10:56 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 02 September 2019

Guy Edwardes will kick off the Harpenden Photographic Society 2019/20 season. Picture: Guy Edwardes

Guy Edwardes will kick off the Harpenden Photographic Society 2019/20 season. Picture: Guy Edwardes

Archant

A Harpenden photography group is kicking off its 2019/20 season with a talk by an award-winning professional.

Landscape, nature and travel photographer Guy Edwardes will be the first speaker in the Harpenden Photographic Society (HPS) schedule, which runs from September to June.

You may also want to watch:

Guy's presentation is entitled Seeing the Light - 25 Years of Nature and Landscape Photography Techniques. HPS chairman Peter Stevens said: "HPS always enjoys a wonderfully varied programme with something for everyone, regardless of your photographic interests. Our new season is no different, and is shaping up to be our best ever."

Other scheduled speakers include Adobe Photoshop expert Martin Evening and street photographer Damien Demoulder.

Guy's talk is on September 3 at The Harpenden Trust Centre at 7.30pm and tickets are £12 by using the contact form at www.harpendenphotographicsociety.co.uk.

Most Read

Autumn Festival coming to St Albans garden centre

More than 50 varieties of dahlia will be on display in both a field and Celebration Tent at the Aylett Nurseries’ Autumn Festival this September. Picture: Submitted by AYLETT NURSERIES LIMITED

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Markyate road was closed in early hours after incident

The A5183 Watling Street, between Markyate and Kensworth, was closed at about 5am. Picture: Danny Loo

Harpenden downed disappointingly at North Mymms

Scott Galloway top-scored for Harpenden against North Mymms. Picture: KARYN HADDON

St Albans community café celebrating 30th birthday

The original and current team leaders of the Cross Street Café for Dagnall Street Baptist Church. Left to right: Heidi Treadwell, Catriona Carver, Olly Branch and John Peters. Picture: Cross Street Café

Most Read

Autumn Festival coming to St Albans garden centre

More than 50 varieties of dahlia will be on display in both a field and Celebration Tent at the Aylett Nurseries’ Autumn Festival this September. Picture: Submitted by AYLETT NURSERIES LIMITED

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Markyate road was closed in early hours after incident

The A5183 Watling Street, between Markyate and Kensworth, was closed at about 5am. Picture: Danny Loo

Harpenden downed disappointingly at North Mymms

Scott Galloway top-scored for Harpenden against North Mymms. Picture: KARYN HADDON

St Albans community café celebrating 30th birthday

The original and current team leaders of the Cross Street Café for Dagnall Street Baptist Church. Left to right: Heidi Treadwell, Catriona Carver, Olly Branch and John Peters. Picture: Cross Street Café

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Award-winning speaker to kick off Harpenden photography group 2019/20 season

Guy Edwardes will kick off the Harpenden Photographic Society 2019/20 season. Picture: Guy Edwardes

Harpenden downed disappointingly at North Mymms

Scott Galloway top-scored for Harpenden against North Mymms. Picture: KARYN HADDON

The great outdoors

Living in a box: Sliding doors and structural glass were used to create this “Posterns Court” extension in Surrey, www.iqglassuk.com

NHS saves £500,000 in Hertfordshire by limiting prescriptions for over-the-counter medicines

About £500,000 has been saved in 2018/19 in Hertfordshire by people buying over-the-counter medicines instead of getting a prescription. Picture: Pexels.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists