Harpenden images help local photographer win international gong



Laura Bill

Published: 11:45 AM February 14, 2022
Masked by Steve Collins from Harpenden Photographic Society, who was recently awarded the Photographers Bar.

Masked by Steve Collins from Harpenden Photographic Society, who was recently awarded the Photographers Bar. - Credit: Steve Collins

A Harpenden photographer has achieved a prestigious international accolade for the fourth year in a row.

Steve Collins, chair of Harpenden Photographic Society, has once again been added to the Photographers Bar, which less than 300 people have achieved in the eight years since its inception.

Into The Clearing by Steve Collins from Harpenden Photographic Society, who was recently awarded the Photographers Bar.

Into The Clearing by Steve Collins from Harpenden Photographic Society, who was recently awarded the Photographers Bar. - Credit: Steve Collins

Membership is a unique distinction only awarded to individuals who have successfully had images assessed by the Guild of Photographers over the course of a year and have attained a score that evidences an exceptional level of professional skill and consistency.

Guild directors Steven and Lesley Thirsk said: “We are delighted for Steve as this is a great achievement! Submitting and having images assessed every month for a year and reaching the required standards to become a member of the Photographers Bar is very demanding.

"It illustrates his commitment, skill, and consistency. Steve should be immensely proud of what he has achieved.”

Steve said: "I am beyond thrilled to achieve this distinction again for the fourth time. Photography is such a passion of mine that is it especially rewarding to have my skills recognised and rewarded by my peers.

Harpenden Leisure Centre by Steve Collins from Harpenden Photographic Society

Harpenden Leisure Centre by Steve Collins from Harpenden Photographic Society, who was recently awarded the Photographers Bar. - Credit: Steve Collins

"I am also proud that a number of the images submitted into the competition, that contributed to my success, were taken in Harpenden.”

Harpenden-based images which contributed to Steve’s success include "Sheltered”, which shows a hooded figure sheltering from a bitterly cold snowstorm inside the bus shelter near Pizza Express, “Into The Clearing”, which has a silhouetted figure walking across Leyton Road near the park entrance.

Sheltered by Steve Collins from Harpenden Photographic Society, who was recently awarded the Photographers Bar.

Sheltered by Steve Collins from Harpenden Photographic Society, who was recently awarded the Photographers Bar. - Credit: Steve Collins

Rothamsted Park also features in “Rothamsted in Blue” - again with a solitary figure.

Rothamsted in Blue by Steve Collins from Harpenden Photographic Society, who was recently awarded the Photographers Bar.

Rothamsted in Blue by Steve Collins from Harpenden Photographic Society, who was recently awarded the Photographers Bar. - Credit: Steve Collins



Steve added: “I hadn’t consciously taken shots with solitary figures on purpose… but I think somehow the idea of a lone solitary figure against the elements has subliminally risen to the surface during these pandemic times."

A monochrome image of the new Harpenden Leisure Centre was another locally taken image that contributed to Steve attaining the bar.

You can find out more about the Guild at www.photoguild.co.uk, and view more of Steve's work at www.stevecollinsphoto.co.uk




