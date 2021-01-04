Harpenden snapper achieves international acclaim in photography competition

Published: 9:00 PM January 4, 2021

A Harpenden photographer has reached the final of a fiercely contested international image of the year competition.

Steve Collins has been shortlisted by the Guild of Photographers, a highly respected UK-based association for photographers from around the world.

Each year it runs a monthly online photographic competition, judged by internationally renowned judges with awards given to the best entries.



During 2020, the competition attracted over 16,000 entries, but the judges selected just 10 images to go forward to the annual Image of the Year final - the best of the best from across a variety of genres.

Steve's image of a damselfly, already a winner of a prestigious Gold award in the monthly competition, is one of those selected as a finalist.



Guild director Lesley Thirsk said: “One of the Guild’s aims is to drive standards and creativity amongst photographers. Our competition certainly does that, for the standard of the entries we see each month is quite staggering.

"To have an image recognised by the Guild in the monthly competition is difficult enough, so to have an image selected as being one of the best in a category for the end of year final is without doubt an incredible achievement, and shows just how talented Steve is.”



Steve, who is also chair of Harpenden Photographic Society, said: “I love photography and put a lot of effort into developing my skills. One way I do that is to enter the Guild’s competition. It drives forward photography standards month after month so it helps me push myself.

"The images I see getting awards each month are inspirational, so knowing just how high those standards are, to have one of my images shortlisted for the overall Final from the many thousands submitted across the whole year is really exciting. I couldn’t believe it when I found out.”



Last month, highly regarded judges gathered together from across the country to choose the overall winner. The results will be announced in early February.



To see more of Steve's images, check out his website at www.stevecollinsphoto.co.uk.