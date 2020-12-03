Harpenden snapper’s photo of ‘A Momentous Day’ aims to raise funds for NHS

A Momentous Day by Harpenden photographer Steve Collins. STEVE COLLINS

A Harpenden photographer is raising money for NHS Together by selling limited edition prints of an image capturing ‘A Momentous Day’ of 2020.

The two biggest stories of the year - both of which will undoubtedly impact us all for years to come - occurred on the same day and are captured in this single moment.

Steve Collins’ photo shows a man picking up a copy of the Evening Standard at Parliament Square underground station on January 31, the day the UK officially left the EU and the same day the country saw its first two cases of a new mystery “killer virus”.

Leading photographer Dave Hipperson, from Park Street, commented on the image when it was submitted for a competition run by Harpenden Photographic Society (HPS): “I’ve not seen a better image than this, this year. It is my favourite picture of the year. It is astonishing.”

In addition to being a winner of HPS’ first competition of the new season, it has also secured a Bronze Award from The Guild of Photographers, and was recently shortlisted for Rankin 2020.

Steve, who is also chair of HPS, is now offering monochrome limited edition fine art giclée prints of ‘A Momentous Day’ - with a portion of sales donated to raise funds for the charity NHS Together.

He is no stranger to awards. In 2019 he received the Licentiate distinction, known as LRPS, after a panel of The Royal Photographic Society’s qualified senior members assessed 10 of his printed and mounted images.

Steve said: “I’m delighted at the wonderful feedback that my image has received, especially with Dave Hipperson’s generous comments, and thought this was a great opportunity to continue my fundraising for NHS Together, that I began doing via my Harpenden Lockdown Portraits project earlier this year.

“Not only will sales help raise money for our NHS front line heroes, but the print itself will forever be a memory of this incredibly difficult and strange time in our history”.

Prints are available to order now in three different sizes via: www.stevecollinsphoto.co.uk/printeditions