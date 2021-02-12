Harpenden photographer snaps up another award

Published: 11:37 AM February 12, 2021

An award-winning Harpenden photographer has another national accolade to his credit.

Steve Collins, chair of Harpenden Photographic Society, has been granted membership of the Photographers Bar for the third time.

This is a prestigious distinction awarded to those who have successfully had images assessed by the Guild of Photographers over the course of a year, and during that time attained a score which showed an exceptional level of professional skills and consistency.

Ely Cathedral by Steve Collins - Credit: Steve Collins

The competition attracted more than 16,000 entries in 2020, all judged by an expert panel each month. Points are allocated to submissions and totalled at the end of the year, with those who reach the required threshold awarded membership of the Bar.

Only around 250 photographers have achieved membership of the Photographers Bar in the seven years since its inception.

Steve said: "I am thrilled to achieve this distinction again for the third time. As photography is such a passion of mine, it makes it very rewarding to then have my skills recognised and rewarded by my peers."

Guild directors Steven and Lesley Thirsk said: "We are delighted for Steve as this is a great achievement. Submitting and having images assessed every month for a year and reaching the required standards to become a member of the Bar is very demanding. It illustrates his commitment, skill and consistency, and Steve should be immensely proud of what he has achieved."

Corona Panic by Steve Collins - Credit: Steve Collins

You may also want to watch:

Steve has previously received various other accolades including The Royal Photographic Society's Licentiate distinction (LRPS award), and been shortlisted for the Guild's international image of the year competition.

Find out more about the Guild at www.photoguild.co.uk and view more of Steve's work at www.stevecollinsphoto.co.uk