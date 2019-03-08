Harpenden opticians celebrate reopening of practice after transformation

Skye Optometrists in Harpenden has reopened following a refurbishment. Picture: Hakim Group Archant

An independent opticians in Harpenden has celebrated the reopening of their practice by raising £600 for a local charity.

Skye Optometrists in Bowers Parade has been a feature of the Harpenden High Street for over 30 years, and has now doubled in size following a recent refurbishment.

Skye raised funds for Herts Vision Loss through a week-long raffle to mark the occasion.

Optometrist Gavin Rebello said: "The investment is something that needed to be done and shows we're here for the long haul; we're really pleased that this business, that has been fiercely independent for decades, will remain in independent hands.

"We'd like to thank our team and patients alike who have dug deep and supported us through the building work phase."

The premises were closed for 12 weeks during renovations but the practice continued to serve customers in an adjacent annex.

