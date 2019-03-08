Harpenden artist and picture framer passes away, aged 71

Terry Duncan was a talented artist who grew up in Harpenden. Picture: Submitted by Mark Bryant Archant

A Harpenden artist, picture framer and lecturer has tragically passed away at 71.

Herts Ad articles about Terry Duncan and his partner Dena Bryant. Terry passed away in May 2019. Picture: Submitted by Mark Bryant Herts Ad articles about Terry Duncan and his partner Dena Bryant. Terry passed away in May 2019. Picture: Submitted by Mark Bryant

Having grown up in Harpenden and attended Manland Secondary Modern School, Terry Duncan was a gifted artist who took up painting at about 20 years old.

Honing his craft for just one year, 21-year-old Terry was accepted out of 2,000 entries for a major international art exhibition by The Artist magazine with a piece called Lazy River.

He later exhibited work around St Albans district and painted portraits of famous racing pigeons for the West Herts Pigeon Federation.

The Beatles lover ran his own picture framing business called Terry Framing, which took on numerous private commissions and mounted work for local artists such as Lesley Anne Ivory and Gordon Beningfield.

He also crafted a six-feet-tall grandfather clock from scratch, which was reported in the Herts Ad at the time to have taken hundreds of hours.

A member of The Guild of Master Craftsmen, he donated his collection of antique woodworking tools to Luton's Stockwood Craft Museum, now Stockwood Discovery Centre.

Terry also lectured at Oaklands College, on woodwork and picture framing respectively, in the 1990s.

His partner, author Dena Bryant, ran an exhibition space called the St Albans Gallery in New England Street from 1965.

It was a successful business which moved around the city - first to Lower Dagnall Street and then to Spicer Street.

Here, Dena and Terry merged their businesses to create the The St Albans Gallery Framing and Restoration Centre.

However, a "bombshell" business rates hike in 1990, as described by the Herts Ad, forced the gallery to close after 25 years trading.

In the Herts Advertiser report, Terry was quoted: "It is the new rates which have destroyed us. The city has become nothing but offices, clothes shops and estate agents and what was once a thriving art and antiques city has now gone."

He and Dena moved to Westbury-on-Severn in 1998 and were married in the village church.

Terry worked as a freelance casemaker in the Gloucestershire village, including for London auctioneers Dix Noonan Webb.

Dena passed away in 2016 at 86, and Terry was working on his memoirs when he suffered a fatal heart attack on May 31 this year.