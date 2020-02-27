Advanced search

Harpenden mum shortlisted for national award

PUBLISHED: 10:26 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:26 27 February 2020

Harpenden mum Sara Liyanage is in line for an award. Picture: Laura Bill

A Harpenden mum-of-two who wrote about journey with breast cancer is in line to win a top award for her book about her experiences.

Author of Ticking Off Breast Cancer, Sara Liyanage has been nominated for an Amazon award.

The book is a chronological narrative of Sara's life from the day of diagnosis through to her treatment.

At 42 she was diagnosed with breast cancer and started putting pen-to-paper.

Sara, who was treated at Spire Harpenden Hospital, said: "With the combination of medical appointments, scans, surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy my dignity, grace and composure all flew out the window, but I did retain the ability make a few lists!

"I have made it through to the other side where I am now basking in the glow of hair regrowth, new eyebrows, new eyelashes, and a renewed energy but it seemed a shame for my dog-eared lists to get thrown out - I thought they might help other people like me."

The book reached Number One in the Amazon Breast Cancer chart before being shortlisted for The People's Book Prize where she is now a finalist and where the public can vote for her book.

Sara said: "It is a long, tough and emotional journey but I found my way through this 'detour' in my life and I hope my lists can help other people make their own way through the experience."

To vote visit https://peoplesbookprize.com/winter-2019/ticking-off-breast-cancer/

