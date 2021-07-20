Mum and son's marathon effort for firefighter charity

Published: 12:35 PM July 20, 2021

Harpenden mum and son Jane and Connor Smith will undertake 26.2 miles on September 4 in support of The Fire Fighters Charity. - Credit: The Fire Fighters Charity

A heroic Harpenden duo are all fired up for a charity marathon.

Mum and son Jane and Connor Smith will walk 26.2 miles on September 4 in support of The Fire Fighters Charity. They were inspired to take part in the event because Jane's partner is a firefighter.

The charity offers specialist lifelong support for members of the UK fire services community, empowering individuals to achieve mental, physical and social wellbeing throughout their lives.

It provides independent, personalised support to thousands of people each year. They exist to support all fire and rescue service personnel, whatever their role in the service.

Jane said: "We were originally planning to do this last year but obviously it didn't happen! Since we signed up in 2019 we have walked hundreds of miles as training and are feeling more than ready! We are aiming to raise a minimum of £1,000."

To help them reach their goal www.justgiving.com/team/harpendenfirestation