News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Mum and son's marathon effort for firefighter charity

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 12:35 PM July 20, 2021   
Harpenden mum and son will undertake 26.2 miles in support of The Fire Fighters Charity.

Harpenden mum and son Jane and Connor Smith will undertake 26.2 miles on September 4 in support of The Fire Fighters Charity. - Credit: The Fire Fighters Charity

A heroic Harpenden duo are all fired up for a charity marathon.

Mum and son Jane and Connor Smith will walk 26.2 miles on September 4 in support of The Fire Fighters Charity. They were inspired to take part in the event because Jane's partner is a firefighter.

The charity offers specialist lifelong support for members of the UK fire services community, empowering individuals to achieve mental, physical and social wellbeing throughout their lives.

It provides independent, personalised support to thousands of people each year. They exist to support all fire and rescue service personnel, whatever their role in the service. 

Jane said: "We were originally planning to do this last year but obviously it didn't happen! Since we signed up in 2019 we have walked hundreds of miles as training and are feeling more than ready! We are aiming to raise a minimum of £1,000."

To help them reach their goal www.justgiving.com/team/harpendenfirestation

You may also want to watch:

Harpenden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Watch out for this teenager - he's scamming shoppers with a false boxing club claim.

Scam warning: teenager conning shoppers in St Albans city centre

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Hayley moved to Lyme Regis with her husband and two sons in 2010. 

Why I left Harpenden for a new life by the sea

Hayley Kinlan

Logo Icon
The house fire in Tennyson Road, Harpenden.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Community rally round to support family after devastating house fire

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Emma Cargill from St Albans appears in Love Island: The Drama.

TV

Love Island drama role for St Albans graduate

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus