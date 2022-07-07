News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Tory leadership race: Will Harpenden MP be standing?

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 4:34 PM July 7, 2022
Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami.

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami is considering who should be the next Conservative leader? - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Is Bim Afolami considering joining the race to become the next Conservative Party leader?

At the moment the Harpenden MP - who quit this week as Tory Vice Chair- is keeping schtum on his political ambitions in the wake of Boris Johnson's resignation earlier this day.

Instead he offered a carefully worded statement on the party's future.

“I am pleased that the Prime Minister has today taken the decision to resign. It is sad that it has come to this, because his Government has done a lot that he can be proud of, but the events of recent weeks had made clear that it was impossible for the Prime Minister to regain the trust of the British people and the support of the Conservative Party. It is time for a fresh start.

"I will now be carefully considering the best route forwards for our country and speaking to colleagues about who should be our next Prime Minister. I will be looking for a candidate who can deliver for residents in Hitchin and Harpenden – tackling the cost of living, strengthening the economy, and delivering on plans to protect our environment.

"Most crucially, it is vitally important that the next leader is able to rebuild the public’s trust – not just in the Conservative Party, but in Government as well. People should be able to be confident that the Government represents the very best that Britain has to offer and acts with honesty, integrity and leadership.”

Harpenden News

Don't Miss

Verulam Road, with Victoria Playing fields on the right and a row of houses on the left.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Man stabbed in St Albans

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A police badge on a fluorescent jacket.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Woman assaulted by teenage boys in Hemel Hempstead underpass

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Aldi, with steps up to the car park.

Retail

Aldi prioritises St Albans for new store

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Paedophile Eamon Goodfellow received his sentence at St Albans Crown Court.

St Albans paedophile jailed for trying to arrange online abuse

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon