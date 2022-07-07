Tory leadership race: Will Harpenden MP be standing?

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami is considering who should be the next Conservative leader? - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Is Bim Afolami considering joining the race to become the next Conservative Party leader?

At the moment the Harpenden MP - who quit this week as Tory Vice Chair- is keeping schtum on his political ambitions in the wake of Boris Johnson's resignation earlier this day.

Instead he offered a carefully worded statement on the party's future.

“I am pleased that the Prime Minister has today taken the decision to resign. It is sad that it has come to this, because his Government has done a lot that he can be proud of, but the events of recent weeks had made clear that it was impossible for the Prime Minister to regain the trust of the British people and the support of the Conservative Party. It is time for a fresh start.

"I will now be carefully considering the best route forwards for our country and speaking to colleagues about who should be our next Prime Minister. I will be looking for a candidate who can deliver for residents in Hitchin and Harpenden – tackling the cost of living, strengthening the economy, and delivering on plans to protect our environment.

"Most crucially, it is vitally important that the next leader is able to rebuild the public’s trust – not just in the Conservative Party, but in Government as well. People should be able to be confident that the Government represents the very best that Britain has to offer and acts with honesty, integrity and leadership.”