Have you seen missing Harpenden man?
PUBLISHED: 14:53 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:53 16 June 2020
A missing appeal has been launched for a 35-year-old man from Harpenden.
James Selby was last seen yesterday morning in the Tilbury Dock area of Essex. He also has links to Cheshunt and Ware.
He is described as being of medium build, with short dark blond hair, a beard and blue eyes.
James drives a silver Smart car.
If you have seen James since he was reported missing, or have information about where he has been, call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101.
If you believe you are with James now or have seen him in the last few moments, please call 999.
