Harpenden man resigns from role as president of LTA

PUBLISHED: 13:22 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:34 11 October 2019

Martin Corrie on the TV at Wimbledon 2017

A Harpenden accountant has stepped down from his role as president of the Lawn Tennis Association.

Martin Corrie, of Harpenden accountants Hicks and Co, has resigned as president  of the LTA following allegations made by a coach when he was on the executive committee in 2004.

An independent investigation found that an allegation of sexual assault by a tennis coach who was working in Hertfordshire at the time of the incident was not properly investigated.

Martin was not directly connected with the unnamed woman's original ordeal.

He had temporarily stood down in March 2018 while the matter was being investigated by an independent panel, but has now stepped down permanently after the panel found the Herts LTA's handling of the complaint had not been good enough.

Martin said: "Following the highest standards in safeguarding is of utmost important to all in British tennis."

