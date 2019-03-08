Advanced search

Charity representative from Harpenden interviewed for Blood Cancer Awareness Month

PUBLISHED: 14:16 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:16 19 September 2019

Director of Lymphoma Action, Stephen Scowcroft, who spoke on BBC Somerset. Picture: Lymphoma Action

Archant

A charity representative from Harpenden was interviewed on the radio to raise awareness of blood cancer.

The director of Lymphoma Action, Stephen Scowcroft, was asked to come on BBC Somerset because it is Blood Cancer Awareness Month in September.

He spoke about the symptoms of lymphoma, which is the fifth most common type of cancer in the UK.

Stephen said: "We would encourage anyone with symptoms that they are concerned about to visit their GP.

"These can include fatigue, night sweats, unexplained weight loss and constant itching for no reason."

Hodgkin lymphoma sufferer Megan Bassett was also interviewed alongside Stephen. She is part of a Make Blood Cancer Visible campaign running throughout Blood Cancer Awareness Month.

To find out more about the charity and the campaign, visit www.lymphoma-action.org.uk/BCAM.

