Man hospitalised after falling from bridge in Harpenden

PUBLISHED: 12:33 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:33 28 October 2019

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was called after a man fell from a bridge in Harpenden. Picture: Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was called after a man fell from a bridge in Harpenden. Picture: Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust

An air ambulance was called after a man fell from a bridge in Harpenden yesterday.

An ambulance, two rapid response vehicles and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were called to Coldharbour Lane shortly after 10am.

Police also attended the scene, and say there is no third party involvement and they are not treating the fall as suspicious.

The injured man was taken to Luton and Dunstable Hospital by road ambulance for further care, where he remains in a stable condition.

