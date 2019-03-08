Advanced search

Harpenden man arrested and high-end cars seized in major fraud investigation

PUBLISHED: 12:13 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:13 03 October 2019

A Harpenden man was arrested on Tuesday, October 1 in a multi-million pound fraud investigation. Picture: ERSOU

A Harpenden property was raided on Tuesday morning in a major multi-million pound fraud investigation.

Five cars - a Rolls Royce, a Range Rover, a Porsche, a McLaren and a BMW I8 - were seized and three men were arrested during the operation, including one man in his 30s from Harpenden.

Along with the cars, officers also seized a significant amount of designer clothing and watches, as well as sports memorabilia.

Two men in their 30s and another man in his 20s were all arrested on suspicion of fraud and money laundering.

The operation, which also included two raids in the Southwark area of London, was carried out by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) and supported by Hertfordshire police and the National Crime Agency. ERSOU is a dedicated team which deals with serious organised crime and terrorism threats across the eastern region.

All three have been released under investigation.

