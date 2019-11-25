Advanced search

Plastic Free Harpenden collects 10 bin bags of rubbish on first litter pick

PUBLISHED: 19:00 25 November 2019

Plastic Free Harpenden's first litter-pick.

Archant

Plastic Free Harpenden, a group set up to tackle plastic waste in the town, has held their first litter-picking event

The event was attended by about 45 people and headed up by Liberal Democrat town councillor Melanie Priggen.

Melanie said she was surprised by the yield of plastic waste collected - 10 bin bags in total: "I never thought we would be able to pile up so much rubbish in such a short period of time."

The group was set up as part of Surfers Against Sewage's Plastic Free Communities initiative, which provides support for local groups to eliminate avoidable single use plastic waste and awards plastic free status to groups that successfully meet a series of goals.

Plastic Free Harpenden founder Natalie Edwards said: "Our goal is to significantly reduce Harpenden people's reliance on single use plastic and, in order to do this, we need residents and people who work here to be committed to this purpose."

