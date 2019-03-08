Harpenden drivers warned of 'significant delays' for Katherine Warington School roadworks

There will be traffic lights near the new Katherine Warington School junction. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Drivers are being warned about major roadworks around the future Katherine Warington School site.

Building work is underway at the new Katherine Warington School in Harpenden. Picture: Katherine Warington School Building work is underway at the new Katherine Warington School in Harpenden. Picture: Katherine Warington School

There will be temporary traffic lights at the Common Lane and Crabtree Lane junction while Kier Construction, and their contractor Associated Asphalt, improve access to the new school site on the B653 Lower Luton Road.

Construction work includes lowering the bank, building entrances, installing drainage and streetlights, constructing a lay-by and bus stop, and modifying the kerb line.

The traffic lights will be working 24 hours each day from July 27 to September 22. Although they will be manually operated between 6am and 8pm, Herts County Council (HCC) expect there to be "significant delays" during peak times.

HCC cabinet member for highways, Cllr Phil Bibby, said the work was deliberately timed for school holidays: "These works are an important part of making sure students can get to and from the new Katherine Warington School safely, and will help reduce pressure on the roads in the area when the school opens."