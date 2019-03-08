Advanced search

Immunity health talk to be held in Harpenden

PUBLISHED: 06:59 13 November 2019

An immunity health talk will be held at Healthy and Wise in Harpenden. Picture: Sam Jennings

An immunity health talk will be held at Healthy and Wise in Harpenden. Picture: Sam Jennings

Archant

An immunity health talk is being held in Harpenden to teach people how to ward off illness in winter.

Harpenden's Healthy and Wise health food shop is holding the talk at the Quaker Meeting Hall in Southdown Road at 7.30pm on Wednesday, November 20.

You may also want to watch:

The discussion will be lead by Amy de la Cour from A. Vogel Herbal Remedies, who has nearly 20 years experience of the health industry and will talk about how to support your immune system through the colder months.

Healthy and Wise manager Ed Brooker will be serving drinks on the night, including an echinacea hot drink and organic herbal teas. The store will also be open for an extra hour after the talk for an after-hours shopping experience.

Tickets are available from the store in High Street on a first-come, first-served basis, and cost £10 per person.

For more information contact Healthy and Wise on 01582 761435.

Most Read

Man killed in London Colney crash

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a burglary on Oakwood Drive, St Albans. Picture: Archant

Burglars break into house in St Albans

Police are investigating a burglary in Oakwood Drive in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Thousands expected at St Albans Christmas street party

The St Albans Christmas Cracker Street Festival last year. Picture: St Albans district council

St Albans road closed earlier due to car crash

A road is closed in St Albans after a crash on the Park Street roundabout. Picture: Archant

St Albans and Harpenden remember ‘those who gave their lives for freedom’

Remembrance Sunday services in Harpenden. Picture: Steve Collins

Most Read

Man killed in London Colney crash

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a burglary on Oakwood Drive, St Albans. Picture: Archant

Burglars break into house in St Albans

Police are investigating a burglary in Oakwood Drive in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Thousands expected at St Albans Christmas street party

The St Albans Christmas Cracker Street Festival last year. Picture: St Albans district council

St Albans road closed earlier due to car crash

A road is closed in St Albans after a crash on the Park Street roundabout. Picture: Archant

St Albans and Harpenden remember ‘those who gave their lives for freedom’

Remembrance Sunday services in Harpenden. Picture: Steve Collins

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Major St Albans road closure after traffic incident

Police are advising people to avoid A405 North Orbital Road at J21a St Albans due to fuel spillage. Picture: Archant

Immunity health talk to be held in Harpenden

An immunity health talk will be held at Healthy and Wise in Harpenden. Picture: Sam Jennings

St Albans wealth management company listed in Financial Times Top 100

The St Albans-based Lumin Wealth team celebrating their awards. Picture: Lumin Wealth

Burglars break into house in St Albans

Police are investigating a burglary in Oakwood Drive in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Food and wine matching for Thanksgiving meals

What wines will you choose this Thanksgiving?
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists