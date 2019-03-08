Immunity health talk to be held in Harpenden

An immunity health talk is being held in Harpenden to teach people how to ward off illness in winter.

Harpenden's Healthy and Wise health food shop is holding the talk at the Quaker Meeting Hall in Southdown Road at 7.30pm on Wednesday, November 20.

The discussion will be lead by Amy de la Cour from A. Vogel Herbal Remedies, who has nearly 20 years experience of the health industry and will talk about how to support your immune system through the colder months.

Healthy and Wise manager Ed Brooker will be serving drinks on the night, including an echinacea hot drink and organic herbal teas. The store will also be open for an extra hour after the talk for an after-hours shopping experience.

Tickets are available from the store in High Street on a first-come, first-served basis, and cost £10 per person.

For more information contact Healthy and Wise on 01582 761435.