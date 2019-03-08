Herts 10K - the countdown begins for Rennie Grove's fundraising event

With just a few days to go, there's still time to sign up for Rennie Grove Hospice Care's flagship fundraising event the Herts 10K that's taking place in Harpenden on Sunday, October 13.

This year, Rennie Grove is entering its own team of runners and among them is Poppy Montgomery-Ward, who is patient services manager at Grove House.

Poppy said: "I am currently up to 7K and still waiting for the 'runners' buzz' that people tell me they get after they have run.

"But I continue to train as I don't want to just finish the run, I want to do my absolute best for all the lovely, generous people who have donated to my JustGiving page.

"Despite still not understanding the joy of running, each slow plod I make I counts as another step forwards for our wonderful charity. Hospice care is often thought of as being for the end of life, but that's just one part of what Rennie Grove does.

"We support living and living well and you can help us do that, it isn't too late to sign up or sponsor a runner. The money raised will go towards providing therapies and specialist nursing care to local patients.

"As a physiotherapist I have been giving out advice to my colleagues who are also part of the Rennie Grove team - including our chief executive Stewart - and we are all keeping each other motivated to keep training.

"I am so lucky to work for Rennie Grove and see the difference our services make to the local community and this is all the motivation any of us needs. 10K we are coming to get you!"

Amy Chambers, head of fundraising development at Rennie Grove Hospice Care, is also part of the Herts 10K team. Amy said: "Good luck to all the runners taking part this year. It is our biggest fundraising event of the year and it's open to runners - and walkers - aged 12 and upwards.

"Everyone comments on the positive community spirit on the day and what a great running event it is which is why so many do it year on year. I am looking forward to experiencing that first hand. Please do join us and help raise vital funds on behalf of your local hospice charity."

Sign up at herts10k.com. Online registration closes at midday on Friday October 11 and you can also register on the day between 8.30 and 9.30am.