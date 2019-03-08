Advanced search

Herts 10K - the countdown begins for Rennie Grove's fundraising event

PUBLISHED: 09:17 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:17 04 October 2019

Rennie Grove Hospice Care is inviting people to sign up for the Herts 10K in Harpenden to raise money for the charity. Picture: Rennie Grove

Rennie Grove Hospice Care is inviting people to sign up for the Herts 10K in Harpenden to raise money for the charity. Picture: Rennie Grove

Archant

With just a few days to go, there's still time to sign up for Rennie Grove Hospice Care's flagship fundraising event the Herts 10K that's taking place in Harpenden on Sunday, October 13.

This year, Rennie Grove is entering its own team of runners and among them is Poppy Montgomery-Ward, who is patient services manager at Grove House.

Poppy said: "I am currently up to 7K and still waiting for the 'runners' buzz' that people tell me they get after they have run.

"But I continue to train as I don't want to just finish the run, I want to do my absolute best for all the lovely, generous people who have donated to my JustGiving page.

"Despite still not understanding the joy of running, each slow plod I make I counts as another step forwards for our wonderful charity. Hospice care is often thought of as being for the end of life, but that's just one part of what Rennie Grove does.

You may also want to watch:

"We support living and living well and you can help us do that, it isn't too late to sign up or sponsor a runner. The money raised will go towards providing therapies and specialist nursing care to local patients.

"As a physiotherapist I have been giving out advice to my colleagues who are also part of the Rennie Grove team - including our chief executive Stewart - and we are all keeping each other motivated to keep training.

"I am so lucky to work for Rennie Grove and see the difference our services make to the local community and this is all the motivation any of us needs. 10K we are coming to get you!"

Amy Chambers, head of fundraising development at Rennie Grove Hospice Care, is also part of the Herts 10K team. Amy said: "Good luck to all the runners taking part this year. It is our biggest fundraising event of the year and it's open to runners - and walkers - aged 12 and upwards.

"Everyone comments on the positive community spirit on the day and what a great running event it is which is why so many do it year on year. I am looking forward to experiencing that first hand. Please do join us and help raise vital funds on behalf of your local hospice charity."

Sign up at herts10k.com. Online registration closes at midday on Friday October 11 and you can also register on the day between 8.30 and 9.30am.

Most Read

Lorry of chickens overturns on M25 near St Albans

A lorry containing chickens overturned in a crash on the A405 North Orbital Road, near Junction 21A of the M25 for St Albans. Picture: Helixcopters Ltd

Pizza-geddon! St Albans couple ‘shocked’ by state of Harpenden Pizza Express ahead of daughter’s party

Pizza Express

City centre drivers frustrated by road closure congestion

Catherine Street, St Albans, closure for works to be carried out is causing frustration to residents and drivers. Picture: Matt Adams

Harpenden man arrested and high-end cars seized in major fraud investigation

A Harpenden man was arrested on Tuesday, October 1 in a multi-million pound fraud investigation. Picture: ERSOU

Chickens moved following M25 lorry crash near St Albans

The chickens have been moved and the lorry has been righted following the M25 crash near St Albans. Picture: Highways England.

Most Read

Lorry of chickens overturns on M25 near St Albans

A lorry containing chickens overturned in a crash on the A405 North Orbital Road, near Junction 21A of the M25 for St Albans. Picture: Helixcopters Ltd

Pizza-geddon! St Albans couple ‘shocked’ by state of Harpenden Pizza Express ahead of daughter’s party

Pizza Express

City centre drivers frustrated by road closure congestion

Catherine Street, St Albans, closure for works to be carried out is causing frustration to residents and drivers. Picture: Matt Adams

Harpenden man arrested and high-end cars seized in major fraud investigation

A Harpenden man was arrested on Tuesday, October 1 in a multi-million pound fraud investigation. Picture: ERSOU

Chickens moved following M25 lorry crash near St Albans

The chickens have been moved and the lorry has been righted following the M25 crash near St Albans. Picture: Highways England.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Multiple A1(M) crashes: One person taken to Lister Hospital

The ambulance service and police were first called to Tea Green, before a second crash on the A505 between Luton and Hitchin

Herts 10K - the countdown begins for Rennie Grove’s fundraising event

Rennie Grove Hospice Care is inviting people to sign up for the Herts 10K in Harpenden to raise money for the charity. Picture: Rennie Grove

St Albans school opens bus cafe project as community hub for the deaf

The Heathlands School community hub bus was opened by Mayor of St Albans Janet Smith and England Deaf Football captain Jamie Clarke. Picture: Sara Head

Lacklustre performance brings second defeat of the season for Colney Heath Ladies

Colney Heath Ladies suffered a second Eastern Region WFL Premier Division defeat of the season away to Bedford. Picture: JAMES LATTER

Area Guide: The idyllic Hertfordshire village of Tewin

The Rose & Crown, Tewin. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists