Advanced search

Harpenden Greens step aside to secure Remain vote in General Election

PUBLISHED: 16:00 15 November 2019

Anni Sander - local Green Party member and leader of Plastic Free Hitchin - outside Hitchin Town Hall yesterday. Picture: Jacob Savill

Anni Sander - local Green Party member and leader of Plastic Free Hitchin - outside Hitchin Town Hall yesterday. Picture: Jacob Savill

Archant

The Green Party will not field a candidate in the Hitchin and Harpenden constituency in the upcoming General Election.

This is part of a series of electoral arrangements they have made with the Liberal Democrats and Plaid Cymru.

You may also want to watch:

Local members of the Green Party have democratically and collectively chosen to step aside to ensure that the Remain vote is unified and that a Tory candidate is not successful.

North East Herts candidate Tim Lee and Stevenage candidate Victoria Snelling said: "Greens are willing to work with other parties for the common good. Brexit would be deeply damaging so we are using the tools we have in seeking to protect the citizens of the UK.

"We believe this is the right thing to do for the people of Hitchin and Harpenden. Local Green members will campaign in Bury St Edmunds, a seat in the region where Lib Dems have stood aside for the Green candidate, Helen Geake."

Electoral arrangements, coordinated by the Unite To Remain group, have been made in 60 constituencies across England and Wales.

Most Read

Burglars break into house in St Albans

Police are investigating a burglary in Oakwood Drive in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Man killed in London Colney crash

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a burglary on Oakwood Drive, St Albans. Picture: Archant

Daughter of Redbourn Road fatal crash victim demands safety measures

Whitney Elizabeth Hughes with her mum, Gillian Williams, who died on Redbourn Road in a traffic accident on October 9 where Tony Southwood was also tragically pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Whitney Elizabeth Hughes

St Albans, Wheathampstead and London Colney featured – but will the Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge pass your home?

Matt Baker is joined by Pudsey and Team Rickshaw on the 400 mile journey. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy

Major St Albans road closure after traffic incident

Police are advising people to avoid A405 North Orbital Road at J21a St Albans due to fuel spillage. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Burglars break into house in St Albans

Police are investigating a burglary in Oakwood Drive in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Man killed in London Colney crash

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a burglary on Oakwood Drive, St Albans. Picture: Archant

Daughter of Redbourn Road fatal crash victim demands safety measures

Whitney Elizabeth Hughes with her mum, Gillian Williams, who died on Redbourn Road in a traffic accident on October 9 where Tony Southwood was also tragically pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Whitney Elizabeth Hughes

St Albans, Wheathampstead and London Colney featured – but will the Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge pass your home?

Matt Baker is joined by Pudsey and Team Rickshaw on the 400 mile journey. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy

Major St Albans road closure after traffic incident

Police are advising people to avoid A405 North Orbital Road at J21a St Albans due to fuel spillage. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Herts County Council to trial ‘paying’ pregnant women to stop smoking

Herts County Council are to trial 'paying' pregnant women to stop smoking.

Harpenden Greens step aside to secure Remain vote in General Election

Anni Sander - local Green Party member and leader of Plastic Free Hitchin - outside Hitchin Town Hall yesterday. Picture: Jacob Savill

Help tackle littering with Plastic Free Harpenden

Guy Turner carried out a litter pick in Carlton Road, Harpenden.

Hitchin and Harpenden General Election candidates announced for 2019

Parliamentary candidates for Hitchin and Harpenden have been announced for the 2019 General Election. Picture: Archant

St Albans General Election candidates announced for 2019

The 2019 General Election candidates have been announced for North East Herts, Stevenage, Hitchin & Harpenden, and North East and Mid Bedfordshire . Picture: Supplied.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists