Harpenden Greens step aside to secure Remain vote in General Election

The Green Party will not field a candidate in the Hitchin and Harpenden constituency in the upcoming General Election.

This is part of a series of electoral arrangements they have made with the Liberal Democrats and Plaid Cymru.

Local members of the Green Party have democratically and collectively chosen to step aside to ensure that the Remain vote is unified and that a Tory candidate is not successful.

North East Herts candidate Tim Lee and Stevenage candidate Victoria Snelling said: "Greens are willing to work with other parties for the common good. Brexit would be deeply damaging so we are using the tools we have in seeking to protect the citizens of the UK.

"We believe this is the right thing to do for the people of Hitchin and Harpenden. Local Green members will campaign in Bury St Edmunds, a seat in the region where Lib Dems have stood aside for the Green candidate, Helen Geake."

Electoral arrangements, coordinated by the Unite To Remain group, have been made in 60 constituencies across England and Wales.