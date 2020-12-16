Published: 12:31 PM December 16, 2020 Updated: 12:46 PM December 16, 2020

Captains Peter Hart and Cathy Gosling, from Harpenden Golf Club, present the donation to the AT Society. - Credit: Harpenden Golf Club

Harpenden golf club members have raised almost £30k for charity.

Captains at Harpenden Golf Club planned a range of fundraising events for this year and, in spite of the coronavirus thwarting some of their original plans, they were undeterred.

Their fundraising efforts brought in £29,315.88 for The AT Society, the only UK charity supporting children and young people living with the life limiting, disabling condition ataxia telangiectasia (AT).

Men's captain Peter Hart challenged himself to lose 26 pounds in three months. He exceeded his goal, losing a total of 28.2 pounds and he also raised £12,000.

Ladies’ captain Cathy Gosling said: “Having an existing relationship with the AT Society, my decision to support the charity was a very easy decision. I wanted to help expand the society’s awareness locally and was delighted Peter joined forces. His talent for fundraising was unknown to me when we started our year last October and despite the very difficult Covid-19 restrictions the fundraising achievement was just amazing.”

Director of fundraising and operations for The AT Society Susie Norbury said: “We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the members at Harpenden Golf Club. The pandemic has meant that we are facing the reality of the biggest reduction in our income that we have ever seen.

"This is a very valuable contribution that will help us continue to be there for AT families at a time when they need us most. We have had to adapt our services to ensure the support and care we are able to provide to AT families has not been compromised and our research work has continued. We are extremely grateful to the members of the Harpenden Golf Club for supporting us and ensuring that we can continue to make a difference."

Many children with AT are wheelchair users and may need help to eat and their health and immunity are deteriorating. The charity provides information, advice and support and funds top quality research towards treatments.