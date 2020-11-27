Harpenden parents warned after 14-year-old hospitalised after eating ‘sweets’ containing Class B drug

Parents are being warned to speak to their children after a 14-year-old girl from Harpenden was taken to hospital after taking ‘sweets’ which are believed to contain a high concentration of cannabis.

Three 17-year-old males were arrested on November 25 in Luton Road, Harpenden, on suspicion of possession with intent to supply controlled drugs. They are currently in police custody.

The girl who was taken to hospital, at the start of November, suffered breathing difficulties and numbness to her arms and legs but is believed to have made a full recovery.

A large quantity of drugs and ‘sweets’ were found during searches of addresses.

Harpenden neighbourhood sergeant Mark Essam said: “Whilst we do not want to alarm parents, it is important we let the public know about these sweets, which can be bought cheaply online and look like popular brands.

“The difference is that they are laced with cannabis and sometimes Class A drugs like MDMA. Some of the packets are marked with the initial’s ‘THC’.

“We have been working with schools in the area and they have sent out information to parents already about this problem.

“The health risks, especially to young people, include heart palpitations, vomiting and hallucinations.

“Please make sure you continue to speak to your children about the dangers of these ‘sweets’ and call us if your child has been offered them.”

The FRANK website offers help and advice to young people about drugs. Parents and carers of young people can find advice and resources around many topics including drugs and legal highs, by visiting Safe4Me.

You can report information or intelligence to Herts police online or via web chat. You can also call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.