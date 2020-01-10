Advanced search

Video

Harpenden pupil opens song at UN Climate Conference to encourage action on the environment

PUBLISHED: 12:51 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:07 10 January 2020

Harpenden pupil Gracie Weldon performed the Resolution 2020 song at the UN Climate Conference. Picture: Rachel Weldon

Harpenden pupil Gracie Weldon performed the Resolution 2020 song at the UN Climate Conference. Picture: Rachel Weldon

Archant

A Harpenden pupil is leading a song which was launched at the UN Climate Conference to encourage a global effort to protect the planet.

Children from St Nicholas C of E VA School in Harpenden performed the Resolution 2020 song from the UN Climate Conference. Picture: Rachel WeldonChildren from St Nicholas C of E VA School in Harpenden performed the Resolution 2020 song from the UN Climate Conference. Picture: Rachel Weldon

Gracie Weldon, 13, was chosen to sing the opening verse of 'Resolution Song', which calls for from around the world to make New Year's resolutions to help tackle the climate crisis.

The song was launched at the UN Climate Conference in December, and people are invited to share their own versions of the song using the hashtag #Resolution2020.

Gracie, who lives in Wheathampstead and is in Year 9 at Sir John Lawes School, was chosen to open the song after performing in stage roles at the West End

She was recommended for the UN convention by Abbey Wright, who directed her in a play called 'Why is the Sky Blue?' at Southwark Playhouse.

Gracie's mum Rachel said: "She's done a lot of musical theatre - she was Annie in the West End and she goes to a theatre camp in London on Sundays.

You may also want to watch:

"She did a solo version where they asked her to sing the start, then there's a break where the actress Emma Thompson is speaking, and then [Gracie] sings again."

The final version starts with Gracie singing holding a megaphone on a hilltop, and then the chorus is sung by different groups of singers from around the world.

Rachel said: "They had the clip come up at the climate conference, which was amazing. It's got a lot of celebrity ambassadors which are growing as well.

"It's a great project and Gracie is part of a climate change action group at school, and she follows Greta Thunberg."

In her role as a teacher at St Nicholas C of E VA Primary School in Harpenden, Rachel is trying to get all Harpenden schools to take part. Pupils at St Nicholas sang the song during an assembly on Thursday, January 9, and Rachel is hoping other schools in the area will follow their example.

Headteacher Claire Robins said: "It is great for young people to be able to make a difference and we're delighted to be part of spreading such an improtant message."

To watch the video with Gracie singing go to https://youtu.be/G3sbur7oNig

Most Read

Air ambulance lands as man seriously injured in St Albans crash

Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

St Albans gets new ‘chat benches’ to help combat loneliness

Newly elected MP Daisy Cooper is supporting the new benches located on: Longacres park, Drakes Drive open space, Camp play area, Foxcroft play area, Sopwell Nunnery Green space. Verulamium park, Oysterfields Park, Victoria playing field, Clarence park and Fleetville park, Picture: Rob Cooper

Closure order on St Albans address after antisocial behaviour and suspected drug offences

Police imposed a closure order in Telford Court in St Albans following reports of antisocial behaviour and drug offences. Picture: Herts police

St Albans named London’s top commuter hotspot

St Albans has topped Yopa's 2020 London Commuter Guide. Picture: DANNY LOO

Increase in train prices ‘a kick in the teeth’ for St Albans commuters

St Albans commuters are faced with a 2.7 per cent hike in train fares. Picture: Peter Alvey

Most Read

Air ambulance lands as man seriously injured in St Albans crash

Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

St Albans gets new ‘chat benches’ to help combat loneliness

Newly elected MP Daisy Cooper is supporting the new benches located on: Longacres park, Drakes Drive open space, Camp play area, Foxcroft play area, Sopwell Nunnery Green space. Verulamium park, Oysterfields Park, Victoria playing field, Clarence park and Fleetville park, Picture: Rob Cooper

Closure order on St Albans address after antisocial behaviour and suspected drug offences

Police imposed a closure order in Telford Court in St Albans following reports of antisocial behaviour and drug offences. Picture: Herts police

St Albans named London’s top commuter hotspot

St Albans has topped Yopa's 2020 London Commuter Guide. Picture: DANNY LOO

Increase in train prices ‘a kick in the teeth’ for St Albans commuters

St Albans commuters are faced with a 2.7 per cent hike in train fares. Picture: Peter Alvey

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Stevenage men arrested on suspicion of burglary in St Albans

Two men from Stevenage were caught on CCTV breaking into business premises in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Harpenden pupil opens song at UN Climate Conference to encourage action on the environment

Harpenden pupil Gracie Weldon performed the Resolution 2020 song at the UN Climate Conference. Picture: Rachel Weldon

Proposed £12 million cash boost to benefit care workers in Hertfordshire

Herts County Council has proposed a £12m funding boost for carers. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Witness appeal after man seriously injured in St Albans crash

Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Air ambulance lands as man seriously injured in St Albans crash

Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists