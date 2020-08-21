Advanced search

Girl from Harpenden takes part in charity ski

PUBLISHED: 11:10 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:10 21 August 2020

Beatrix Ruffles is undertaking a charity ski to raise money for Disability Snowsport UK. Picture: Lizzy Ruffles

Beatrix Ruffles is undertaking a charity ski to raise money for Disability Snowsport UK. Picture: Lizzy Ruffles

Archant

A nine-year-old from Harpenden is doing a sponsored ski in aid of a charity which makes snow sports accessible for people with disabilities.

Beatrix Ruffles was hoping to raise £150 for Disability Snowsports UK but she has already hit her target.

She will be trying to beat the amount of times she can make it down the slope at Hemel Hempstead SnowCentre on August 29.

Beatrix was due to go skiing with her family this year but could not go due to the pandemic.

She had seen and heard about DSUK when skiing before, and it led her to realise that it must be very challenging for disabled people who don’t get lots of opportunities in this area.

The nine-year-old attends Harpenden 10th Brownies.

Beatrix said: “Skiing is a really fun sport that I love. I would be really sad not to be able to do it.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s exciting to speed down a slope and I think it would be even more exciting if you couldn’t normally do it.

“I am going to do a sponsored ski! I am going to try and beat my personal best of 21 runs in an hour. I will be doing my sponsored ski at the Hemel Snowcentre.

“When I am skiing I feel happy, and excited.”

Lizzy Ruffles, her mum, said: “We are so proud of Bea for coming up with this idea. We are delighted that she has raised all this money so far. It is a brilliant charity and my friend’s son has benefited from DSUK’s work by being able to access snow sports.

“What is even more important to me as her mum is not the amount that is raised but the fact that she took action because she would like to be able to impact the lives of children with disabilities.”

DSUK are very grateful to their supporters and say the pandemic has meant they have survived the worst crisis they have faced in their 45-year history.

In order to ensure that everyone can access snowsport whilst managing the risks and financial impact associated with COVID-19, they are hoping to offer opportunities on dry slopes throughout the UK, as well as to continue a reduced service at indoor centres where it is safe and possible to do so.

To sponsor Beatrix go to

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/bea-sponsored-ski-2020

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Oil floods Wheathampstead road as fly-tippers dispose of more than 30 containers

Oil has run over a quarter of a mile down the lane towards Wheathampstead. Picture: Mike Smith

Londoners quitting the capital for St Albans on the increase

Londoners have long been drawn to St Albans - moreso now than ever. Picture: Archant

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Fifteen famous people you could see while in St Albans

Rochelle Wiseman and Marvin Humes outside the Herts Ad office

St Albans allotment plot owners ‘devastated’ by severe flooding

Work of plot owners at the Burydell Lane allotments in St Albans has been destroyed by flooding, Picture: Kim Scrivener

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Oil floods Wheathampstead road as fly-tippers dispose of more than 30 containers

Oil has run over a quarter of a mile down the lane towards Wheathampstead. Picture: Mike Smith

Londoners quitting the capital for St Albans on the increase

Londoners have long been drawn to St Albans - moreso now than ever. Picture: Archant

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Fifteen famous people you could see while in St Albans

Rochelle Wiseman and Marvin Humes outside the Herts Ad office

St Albans allotment plot owners ‘devastated’ by severe flooding

Work of plot owners at the Burydell Lane allotments in St Albans has been destroyed by flooding, Picture: Kim Scrivener

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Girl from Harpenden takes part in charity ski

Beatrix Ruffles is undertaking a charity ski to raise money for Disability Snowsport UK. Picture: Lizzy Ruffles

Hairscene in St Albans celebrates 35th birthday

Sisters Maria and Domenica have been at the healm of their salon in St Albans since 1985. Picture: Courtesy of Maria Gaskin

Sandridge allotments still bloom under lockdown

The Sandridge Road allotment site in St Albans. Picture: Robin Hamman

Area Guide: The historic Hertfordshire village of Shenley

Grade II listed Shenley Manor in Grace Avenue. Picture: Archant

David Longe-King swaps St Albans City for Newport County

David Longe-King in action for St Albans City. Picture: DANNY LOO