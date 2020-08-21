Girl from Harpenden takes part in charity ski

A nine-year-old from Harpenden is doing a sponsored ski in aid of a charity which makes snow sports accessible for people with disabilities.

Beatrix Ruffles was hoping to raise £150 for Disability Snowsports UK but she has already hit her target.

She will be trying to beat the amount of times she can make it down the slope at Hemel Hempstead SnowCentre on August 29.

Beatrix was due to go skiing with her family this year but could not go due to the pandemic.

She had seen and heard about DSUK when skiing before, and it led her to realise that it must be very challenging for disabled people who don’t get lots of opportunities in this area.

The nine-year-old attends Harpenden 10th Brownies.

Beatrix said: “Skiing is a really fun sport that I love. I would be really sad not to be able to do it.

“It’s exciting to speed down a slope and I think it would be even more exciting if you couldn’t normally do it.

“I am going to do a sponsored ski! I am going to try and beat my personal best of 21 runs in an hour. I will be doing my sponsored ski at the Hemel Snowcentre.

“When I am skiing I feel happy, and excited.”

Lizzy Ruffles, her mum, said: “We are so proud of Bea for coming up with this idea. We are delighted that she has raised all this money so far. It is a brilliant charity and my friend’s son has benefited from DSUK’s work by being able to access snow sports.

“What is even more important to me as her mum is not the amount that is raised but the fact that she took action because she would like to be able to impact the lives of children with disabilities.”

DSUK are very grateful to their supporters and say the pandemic has meant they have survived the worst crisis they have faced in their 45-year history.

In order to ensure that everyone can access snowsport whilst managing the risks and financial impact associated with COVID-19, they are hoping to offer opportunities on dry slopes throughout the UK, as well as to continue a reduced service at indoor centres where it is safe and possible to do so.

To sponsor Beatrix go to

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/bea-sponsored-ski-2020