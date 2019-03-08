Harpenden for Europe campaigners take part in People's Vote march

Campaigners from Harpenden took part in the People's Vote march in London. Picture: Richard Scott Archant

Hundreds of protestors from Harpenden and the surrounding villages joined the People's Vote march in London on Saturday.

Activists from Harpenden, Kimpton, Redbourn and Wheathampstead joined millions of people from across the country demanding the public gets a chance to have their say on the Brexit deal.

The Harpenden for Europe group met with neighbouring Remainer groups from North Herts for Europe, St Albans for Europe and Welwyn Hatfield for Europe on Grosvener Square, before heading to the start of the march at Park Lane.

The marchers travelled towards Hyde Park Corner, turned along Piccadilly, down St James' Street, and along Pall Mall before reaching Trafalgar Square. The march then continued south along Whitehall before finishing in Parliament Square

Marchers celebrated as they learned that the Letwin Amendment had passed by 322 votes to 306, meaning that Boris Johnson did not get the vote on his Brexit deal that he had hoped for.

According to the Harpenden campaigners, the news spread almost immediately on social media, and the crowd broke into cheers and excited shouts of "Letwin has passed" .

Richard Scott, chair of Harpenden for Europe, said: "Once again, the people of Harpenden have turned out in force to show their opposition to Brexit and their demand for a final say on the Brexit deal.

"Johnson has indeed achieved the impossible since becoming Prime Minister - he has negotiated a deal even worse the Theresa May's failed Withdrawal Agreement.

"Johnson's deal directly threatens the integrity of the United Kingdom and he and his government clearly view losing Northern Ireland and risking Scottish independence as a price worth paying to deliver Brexit.

"We are disappointed but not surprised that, yet again, our MP Bim Afolami voted against the interests of the country and his constituents and voted to support his party and vote against the Letwin Amendment.

"We call upon Bim once again to allow his constituents a vote on the Brexit deal, and give them the final say on Johnson's Brexit deal, with the option to remain.

"Only a second referendum can bring democratic closure to the Brexit disaster."

