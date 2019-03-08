Harpenden football club supports Rennie Grove Hospice Care on and off the pitch

A local football club's main sponsor has selflessly promoted the work of Rennie Grove Hospice Care instead of their own business in a bid to raise more awareness of the charity.

Harpenden Town Football Club's primary local business supporter, Harpenden Construction, opted for the Rennie Grove logo to be placed on the team's strip instead of its own. This act of kindness will help to generate a priceless level of awareness among the team and its supporters throughout the 2019-2020 football season.

Since Harpenden Town FC began more than 125 years ago, their ethos has always been to support the local community. As well as the generous promotional space offered up by Harpenden Construction, the club plan to raise funds for Rennie Grove during the 2019-20 season through collections at games and are also considering ways to collaborate with the charity's retail shops.

In addition, the club has taken further awareness raising for the local hospice charity in to their own hands, or thumbs, by tweeting about the cause. Rennie Grove Hospice Care is routinely mentioned by the club on Twitter, which gets the message about the services provided to local adults and children with life-limiting illnesses to the football fans online, as well as on the pitch side.

Tracey Hancock, director of fundraising at Rennie Grove, said: "We are really grateful to Harpenden Town Football Club and Harpenden Construction for their generous support this season.

"Raising awareness of the care we provide for local people with life-limiting illnesses is always valuable but it is especially important at the moment as we need to raise an additional £1m to fund the redevelopment of our day services building in St Albans, Grove House.

"Support like this from clubs and businesses at the heart of the community is vital to helping us spread the word and we would like to thank everyone involved."

If other local clubs or organisations would like to get involved with Rennie Grove please contact corporate@renniegrove.org or call 01442 820720. You can find out more about the Grove House appeal on renniegrove.org/GHappeal.

To help spread the word follow Rennie Grove on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn and use your social media contacts to make a real difference.