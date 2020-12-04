Advanced search

Pudding power! Family get stuck in to make 150 festive puds for Harpenden community

PUBLISHED: 14:08 04 December 2020 | UPDATED: 14:08 04 December 2020

St Nicholas C E Primary School made a huge Christmas pudding. Picture: St Nicholas C E Primary School

A Harpenden family has been busy following a secret festive recipe containing more than 140 eggs.

St Nicholas Primary School’s parents association mixed the ingredients for 150 Christmas puddings for the community.

Pandemic restrictions meant for the first time in 40 years the puds might not be made.

Then the Martin family took on the task of mixing the recipe with nearly 50kg of dried fruit, 7kg of suet and 140 eggs.

The Old Cock pub offered to steam the puddings, and donations of apples and breadcrumbs came from YWAM and Simmons, with Waitrose stepping in to help at the last minute.

Jemima Martin, 11, said: “It was great to have the whole family involved. We made six batches all together.”

St Nicholas headteacher Rizelle Crouch said she was very grateful to the family, other parents and the local community for helping keep the tradition alive.

