Platinum anniversary for Harpenden couple

A Harpenden couple have celebrated 70 years of happy marriage.

Monte and Doreen Copas recently marked their platinum wedding anniversary with a small family afternoon tea at St Michaels Manor.

The couple both attended Fleetville Junior School. Monte gained a place at St Albans School in 1937 and Doreen at St Albans Girls Grammar School in 1938. As teenagers, Monte and Doreen joined St Peter’s Church Youth Fellowship which was a lively youth group, attending church, enjoying cycling, hiking, dancing and musical evenings. The youth group leader was Gracie Lawrence who became responsible for many happy liaisons.

On leaving the Royal Engineers in 1948, Monte rejoined the fellowship and his friendship with Doreen blossomed. He became a chartered quantity surveyor and Doreen, having trained as a professional dancer after leaving school, toured the country, performing in musicals including the Song of Norway.

They married in St Peter’s Church on September 23, 1950 and started married life in Firbank Road, St Albans. They moved to Harpenden in 1966 where they have remained ever since, raising three children and now have four grandchildren too.