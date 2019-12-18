Harpenden cleaning supply company 'incredibly proud' to win sustainability award

Linette Isaacs, the co-founder of Harpenden cleaning supply company ENJO UK, accepting a sustainability award. Picture: Sarah Duguid Archant

Harpenden-based cleaning supply company ENJO UK, which sells natural cleaning products, was presented with an award for its commitment to sustainability.

Founding directors Simon and Linette Isaacs were presented with the award at the UK Direct Selling Awards 2019, which were hosted by the Direct Selling Association.

Linette said: "Simon and I were incredibly proud and humbled to win the DSA's Sustainability Award. Being a sustainable business is absolutely at the core of everything we do, so for this to be recognised nationally within our industry was amazing."

Susannah Schofield OBE, director general of the DSA, who led the judging, said: "ENJO's commitment to its environmental principles are impressive, from the ethos that underpins its product range, right through to the green electricity that is used to manufacture these products."