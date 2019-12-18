Advanced search

Harpenden cleaning supply company 'incredibly proud' to win sustainability award

PUBLISHED: 14:02 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:03 18 December 2019

Linette Isaacs, the co-founder of Harpenden cleaning supply company ENJO UK, accepting a sustainability award. Picture: Sarah Duguid

Linette Isaacs, the co-founder of Harpenden cleaning supply company ENJO UK, accepting a sustainability award. Picture: Sarah Duguid

Archant

Harpenden-based cleaning supply company ENJO UK, which sells natural cleaning products, was presented with an award for its commitment to sustainability.

You may also want to watch:

Founding directors Simon and Linette Isaacs were presented with the award at the UK Direct Selling Awards 2019, which were hosted by the Direct Selling Association.

Linette said: "Simon and I were incredibly proud and humbled to win the DSA's Sustainability Award. Being a sustainable business is absolutely at the core of everything we do, so for this to be recognised nationally within our industry was amazing."

Susannah Schofield OBE, director general of the DSA, who led the judging, said: "ENJO's commitment to its environmental principles are impressive, from the ethos that underpins its product range, right through to the green electricity that is used to manufacture these products."

Most Read

St Albans thieves are foiled by cupcake crimefighter

St Albans businesswoman Luisa Zissman praised the police for their quick response

Hertfordshire County Council staff disciplined after fraud allegations

The Hertfordshire County Council offices in Stevenage, where the shared anti-fraud service is based. Picture: Google Street View

Plans drawn up for 124-acre solar farm on the edge of St Albans

A solar farm has been proposed for land at Smallford Pit in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Election aftermath: did St Albans MP Anne Main lose touch with her constituents?

St Albans MP Anne Main raised the issue of the Loan Charge during a Finance Bill debate in the Commons.

St Albans home named among Rightmove’s most-viewed of 2019

53 The Park, St Albans is Rightmove's most-viewed Hertfordshire home of 2019. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Most Read

St Albans thieves are foiled by cupcake crimefighter

St Albans businesswoman Luisa Zissman praised the police for their quick response

Hertfordshire County Council staff disciplined after fraud allegations

The Hertfordshire County Council offices in Stevenage, where the shared anti-fraud service is based. Picture: Google Street View

Plans drawn up for 124-acre solar farm on the edge of St Albans

A solar farm has been proposed for land at Smallford Pit in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Election aftermath: did St Albans MP Anne Main lose touch with her constituents?

St Albans MP Anne Main raised the issue of the Loan Charge during a Finance Bill debate in the Commons.

St Albans home named among Rightmove’s most-viewed of 2019

53 The Park, St Albans is Rightmove's most-viewed Hertfordshire home of 2019. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Harpenden cleaning supply company ‘incredibly proud’ to win sustainability award

Linette Isaacs, the co-founder of Harpenden cleaning supply company ENJO UK, accepting a sustainability award. Picture: Sarah Duguid

Cup run over as Leopards suffer a third-period rocket against Reading

Hazeef Adbul in action for Leopards against Reading Rockets.

Colney Heath prove credentials with battling display at Cheshunt in the Herts Senior Cup

Dan Westmore got Colney Heaths goal in the Herts Senior Cup match at Cheshunt. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Oaklands College art exhibition brings new dimension to It’s OK To Say campaign

Stacey Turner, Emily Norton and Amber Giddings.

Christmas vandals target homes in St Albans

Christmas decorations in The Camp area of St Albans have been vandalised Picture: Caroline Fletcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists