New life-saving equipment comes to Harpenden amid coronavirus pandemic

Harpenden will soon have a new defibrillator for public use after the town was identified by a local company as not having enough.

It will be installed outside Kinsbourne Court offices on Luton Road.

A spokesperson for the owners of the office block, Ashworth Homes Limited said: “We looked at the HeartSafe national register of defibrillators and spotted that Harpenden appeared to have very few.

“There are a number of logistical issues posed by the current pandemic but we are doing what is practically possible to overcome them to install a new defibrillator in a prominent position at the front of the site for the tenants and the wider community.”

They said they hope to have the equipment installed in the next week or two.

It will be included on the HeartSafe register and recorded with the ambulance service so that members of the public in need of a defibrillator can get controlled access 24/7.

To find your nearest defibrillator visit www.heartsafe.org.uk