Proposals for Harpenden pop-up bar withdrawn

Proposals for a pop-up bar on Harpenden Common have been withdrawn ahead of a meeting by St Albans District Council’s licensing sub-committee this evening.

The plans would have seen a ‘summer bar’, with a takeaway option, and comply with current social distancing measures, according to the applicant.

However, the idea has now been withdrawn, and will no longer be considered for the seven temporary event notices for which it was lobbying councillors.

In a poll carried out by the Herts Ad, which asked whether the pop-up bar would be a good idea, the votes were split 50:50.

