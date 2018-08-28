Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Over 100 trees to be chopped down on Harpenden Common under town council plans

PUBLISHED: 15:37 26 November 2018

Harpenden Common Golf Club. Picture: Danny Loo

Harpenden Common Golf Club. Picture: Danny Loo

Archant

Over 100 trees at Harpenden Common Golf Club are to be chopped down.

Harpenden Town Council’s application to remove 106 trees was approved in July, but was only recently uncovered by club members.

Birch trees, hornbeam trees, hawthorn trees and 58 oak trees, many of which are said to be mature, are all slated for felling

Club member John Green said: “Mature ones are the worry because once they are gone they are gone.”

Thirty-two of the oak trees, along with six hawthorn threes and two birch trees, will be recycled as biomass under the plans.

The felling permission from St Albans district council is valid for two years from July 13, 2018 and the work is scheduled to start in the New Year

The club had its AGM on Thursday, when the council’s plan was discussed and several members asked for it to be reviewed.

Harpenden Common Golf Club general manger Terry Crump said: “I will be talking to Harpenden Town Council about some amendments.”

Council clerk Carl Cheevers said: “Our current programme of Common works includes two types of items: firstly, those that are essential in delivering our management plan objectives and secondly, those that have been flagged to us by the golf club as being issues that are impacting on their management of course.

“The focus for this work is on improving our acidic grassland and meadow areas.

“As set out in the management plan, the acidic grassland and meadow areas on Harpenden Common are a scarce and important habitat locally.

“Nationally, areas of acid grass and heathland are recognised as scarce and fragmented habitats that are gradually succumbing to scrub and woodland encroachment and shading, as well as development pressures, and changing agricultural practices.

“Our management plan aims are to conserve, enhance and increase areas of species-rich meadow and acid grassland.

“As Harpenden Common is in a Conservation Area we are required to gain approval from the Trees and Woodlands Department at St Albans district council.

“We have already engaged this department and secured permissions for all the works.”

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Over 100 trees to be chopped down on Harpenden Common under town council plans

15:37 Fraser Whieldon
Harpenden Common Golf Club. Picture: Danny Loo

Over 100 trees at Harpenden Common Golf Club are to be chopped down.

It’s all fun and games at as exhibition launches at St Albans Museum + Gallery

13:34 Anne Suslak
Game Plan: Board Games Rediscovered exhibition at St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: St Albans Museums

Board game enthusiasts can explore the history of games in a touring exhibition at St Albans Museum + Gallery.

Parents of autistic children thank St Albans mum for founding charity

12:22 Franki Berry
Gayeanna (right) with her son James, who inspired her to begin the Lego club.

Parents of autistic children are still thanking the St Albans mum who set up an ‘inspired’ Lego Club.

St Albans Clock Tower rescued from decay

09:27 Fraser Whieldon
The Clock Tower projection on the evening of the St Albans Christmas lights switch on. Picture: BID.

St Albans Clock Tower has undergone repair work to remedy decay in the mortar.

CountryPhile

The nature on our doorstep needs a voice – will you speak up for it?

Tree sparrow by Steve Round

I should probably have taken the hint! Walking out into the garden recently an unprecedented flock of thirty or more crows raucously greeted me from the treetops at the bottom of my garden. Cawing and croaking these big, black birds clung clumsily to the top most branches and twigs, jostling and flapping to stay balanced in a constant flurry of feathers. There is always something ominous about crows – they are after all carrion crows, the vultures of the bird world – always watching for scraps and weakness that might mean their next meal.

A little brown bird’s shout of approval!

Nature’s master builders

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Latest St Albans area court results

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

St Albans Clock Tower rescued from decay

The Clock Tower projection on the evening of the St Albans Christmas lights switch on. Picture: BID.

Poll St Albans man thanks Hatfield Road opticians who saved his life with an eye test

Optometrist Ann Steel and EOS owner John Snelgrove in the store on Hatfield Road. Picture: DANNY LOO

Elderly people in Cottonmill left isolated without vital Sunday bus service

The S4 and S5 bus timetable. Picture: Margaret Giddings

Parents of autistic children thank St Albans mum for founding charity

Gayeanna (right) with her son James, who inspired her to begin the Lego club.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide