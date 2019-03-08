Advanced search

Harpenden football club is latest to join #LivesNotKnives campaign

PUBLISHED: 09:00 21 September 2019

Left to right: Harpenden FC coaches, Rachel Yankee, Sgt Helen Croughton, Harpenden FC chairman Richard Drake. Picture: Herts police

Left to right: Harpenden FC coaches, Rachel Yankee, Sgt Helen Croughton, Harpenden FC chairman Richard Drake. Picture: Herts police

A Harpenden football club is the latest to take a stand against knife crime.

Former England footballer Rachel Yankey delivered a talk at the #LivesNotKnives Harpenden Colts FC event. Picture: Herts policeFormer England footballer Rachel Yankey delivered a talk at the #LivesNotKnives Harpenden Colts FC event. Picture: Herts police

Harpenden Colts FC held an event on September 17 as part of Herts police's #LivesNotKnives campaign, in which former England footballer Rachel Yankey delivered a talk at The Royal British Legion.

The event, attended by officers from Herts police's gangs and schools team, coincided with an Operation Sceptre national knife amnesty running until September 22.

Harpenden Colts FC joins various other clubs around Hertfordshire supporting the campaign, including Stevenage FC, West Herts Warriors, Hemel Storm and Herts Basketball.

Colts chairman Richard Bandell said: "Our aim is to make all of our young players aware of the risks of carrying a knife.

"Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our players, and we hope the campaign will help them to make better choices and to channel their efforts and talent into building genuine self-confidence through their involvement in football."

Sgt Helen Croughton, from Herts police's gangs and schools team, said: "We are using sport as a means of engaging with young people and it is so important for positive role models to demonstrate their support against knife crime."

The #LivesNotKnives branded sports balls are free for youth teams around Hertfordshire. Find out more by emailing Helen.Croughton@hert.pnn.police.uk.

Pub in the Park will be coming back to St Albans after success of inaugural event

Pub in the Park.

Two in hospital following serious St Albans crash

Police, fire, ambulance and two air ambulances were at the scene of the crash in St Albans

St Albans to celebrate World Car Free Day

Seven roads in St Albans will be closed on Sunday in honour of World Car Free Day. Picture: Harry Rutter

Man hurt in serious crash in Hemel Hempstead this morning

Police are at the crash on St Agenells Lane, Hemel, this morning. Picture: Archant

Verulamium rocks as first St Albans Pub in the Park proves to be a hit

Scouting for Girls at Pub in the Park, St Albans.

