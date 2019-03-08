Harpenden creative coach to tell her story at TED Talk

Esther Wane from Harpenden is doing a TEDx Talk to encourage others to pursue their creative interests. Picture: Natalie Trice Archant

Harpenden-based mother, audiobook narrator and creative coach Esther Wane will take to a London stage at the TEDx Royal Central School event this November to inspire others to pursue their creative paths.

After forging a successful career in investment banking, Esther realised she was not getting the fulfilment she wanted.

She said: "Like so many people, I followed the career path that was expected of me and, as a result, spent many years feeling as if there was something missing.

"It took the birth of my daughter, and the onset of post-natal depression, for me to question my life and find something that would make bring me the joy and purpose to thrive, and in turn, help those around me thrive too.

"I believe that creativity is a source of not only mental health, but mental wealth, and when we have this in our lives we can thrive rather than just survive."

Tickets for the November 16 event are available online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/tedxroyalcentralschool-encore-tickets-77270878277