Harpenden creative coach to tell her story at TED Talk

PUBLISHED: 08:59 03 November 2019

Esther Wane from Harpenden is doing a TEDx Talk to encourage others to pursue their creative interests. Picture: Natalie Trice

Esther Wane from Harpenden is doing a TEDx Talk to encourage others to pursue their creative interests. Picture: Natalie Trice

Archant

Harpenden-based mother, audiobook narrator and creative coach Esther Wane will take to a London stage at the TEDx Royal Central School event this November to inspire others to pursue their creative paths.

After forging a successful career in investment banking, Esther realised she was not getting the fulfilment she wanted.

She said: "Like so many people, I followed the career path that was expected of me and, as a result, spent many years feeling as if there was something missing.

"It took the birth of my daughter, and the onset of post-natal depression, for me to question my life and find something that would make bring me the joy and purpose to thrive, and in turn, help those around me thrive too.

"I believe that creativity is a source of not only mental health, but mental wealth, and when we have this in our lives we can thrive rather than just survive."

Tickets for the November 16 event are available online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/tedxroyalcentralschool-encore-tickets-77270878277

Families pay tribute to man and woman killed in St Albans crash

Families have paid tribute to Tony Southwood from St Albans and Gillian Agnes Williams from Dunstable, who were both killed in a crash on Redbourn Road. Picture: Herts police

Cadbury’s choose St Albans to film Christmas campaign

The pop-up Cadbury's stall in Market Place, St Albans.

St Albans’ spectacular space themed fireworks display at Verulamium Park

The St Albans 2019 fireworks specacular will take place at Verulamium Park on Saturday, November 2. Picture: Pink Soul.

Pub crawl map launched to save St Albans pubs

Left to right: Mandy McNeil, vice chair of Save St Albans Pubs, Dylans and The Boot landlord Sean Hughes, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks landlord Christo Tofalli, Lib Dem candidate Daisy Cooper and White Lion pub events manager Alicia Nelson with the St Albans pub crawl map. Picture: Loudbird PR

St Albans hero visited by TV crew

Wendy Seabrook was surprised by a TV crew from Friday, October 25.Picture: Supplied.

