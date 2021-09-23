News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Classic cars raise money for three Harpenden charities

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 12:20 PM September 23, 2021   
Classics on the Common returned to Harpenden yesterday for the 27th year.

Classics on the Common returned to Harpenden yesterday for the 27th year. - Credit: Craig Shepheard

Vintage cars were on display in the autumn sunshine as Classics on the Common returned to Harpenden for its 27th year. 

Organised by the town's Rotary Club, the event ran from midday to 6.30pm on September 22. 


Classics on the Common returned to Harpenden yesterday for the 27th year.

Classics on the Common returned to Harpenden yesterday for the 27th year. - Credit: Craig Shepheard

Classics on the Common returned to Harpenden yesterday for the 27th year.

Classics on the Common returned to Harpenden yesterday for the 27th year. - Credit: Craig Shepheard

Classics on the Common returned to Harpenden yesterday for the 27th year.

Classics on the Common returned to Harpenden yesterday for the 27th year. - Credit: Craig Shepheard

The event supported three local charities: Harpenden Trust, Hope and Homes for Children and Harpenden Spotlight on Africa.

The aim of the Harpenden Trust is to help Harpenden people in need, individually and collectively. Recently it has supported the national vaccination programme and has received a Purple Star Strategy Certificate from Hertfordshire NHS for outstanding dedication and commitment

Hope and Homes for Children aims to close orphanages by moving children into loving stable families and tackle the root causes of family breakdown.

You may also want to watch:

Harpenden Spotlight on Africa (HSoA) is creating links between communities in the UK and Africa through charitable projects relating to education, health, clean water and economic development.

The total amount raised is still to be confirmed.

Classics on the Common in Harpenden.

Classics on the Common in Harpenden. - Credit: Toby Shepheard

Classics on the Common in Harpenden.

Classics on the Common in Harpenden. - Credit: Toby Shepheard

Classics on the Common in Harpenden.

Classics on the Common in Harpenden. - Credit: Toby Shepheard

Classics on the Common in Harpenden.

Classics on the Common in Harpenden. - Credit: Toby Shepheard

Classics on the Common in Harpenden.

Classics on the Common in Harpenden. - Credit: Toby Shepheard

Classics on the Common in Harpenden.

Classics on the Common in Harpenden. - Credit: Toby Shepheard

Classics on the Common in Harpenden.

Classics on the Common in Harpenden. - Credit: Toby Shepheard

Classics on the Common in Harpenden.

Classics on the Common in Harpenden. - Credit: Toby Shepheard

Classics on the Common in Harpenden.

Classics on the Common in Harpenden. - Credit: Toby Shepheard

Classics on the Common in Harpenden.

Classics on the Common in Harpenden. - Credit: Toby Shepheard


Most Read

  1. 1 City centre road closures are blocking ambulances, meeting hears
  2. 2 Planning permission granted for 45-home London Colney development
  3. 3 Appeal for witnesses after fatal road accident
  1. 4 Urgent care hub to be created at St Albans City Hospital
  2. 5 Remembering one of Hertfordshire's best-known estate agents
  3. 6 Market trader pledges to shave beard for new St Albans recovery home
  4. 7 No cars mean children can play out in streets
  5. 8 St Albans street remembers sacrifices of WWI heroes
  6. 9 Aboyne Lodge celebrates new headteacher and revamp
  7. 10 Anti-vaxers condemned for intimidating behaviour and dangerous posters
Harpenden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Redbourn Road

Traffic chaos caused by Redbourn Road works

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
St John the Baptist church, Aldenham. Picture: Danny Loo

Revealed: Hertfordshire's most expensive villages

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
The legendary Paddington Bear of Brampton Road, St Albans.

Farewell Paddington! Time for St Albans stalwart to say his goodbyes

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
The University of Hertfordshire De-Havilland Campus. Picture: Herts Uni.

University of Hertfordshire paedophile sentenced for child abuse images

Bianca Wild

person