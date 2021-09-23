Classic cars raise money for three Harpenden charities

Published: 12:20 PM September 23, 2021

Classics on the Common returned to Harpenden yesterday for the 27th year. - Credit: Craig Shepheard

Vintage cars were on display in the autumn sunshine as Classics on the Common returned to Harpenden for its 27th year.

Organised by the town's Rotary Club, the event ran from midday to 6.30pm on September 22.





The event supported three local charities: Harpenden Trust, Hope and Homes for Children and Harpenden Spotlight on Africa.

The aim of the Harpenden Trust is to help Harpenden people in need, individually and collectively. Recently it has supported the national vaccination programme and has received a Purple Star Strategy Certificate from Hertfordshire NHS for outstanding dedication and commitment

Hope and Homes for Children aims to close orphanages by moving children into loving stable families and tackle the root causes of family breakdown.

Harpenden Spotlight on Africa (HSoA) is creating links between communities in the UK and Africa through charitable projects relating to education, health, clean water and economic development.

The total amount raised is still to be confirmed.

