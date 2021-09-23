Classic cars raise money for three Harpenden charities
- Credit: Craig Shepheard
Vintage cars were on display in the autumn sunshine as Classics on the Common returned to Harpenden for its 27th year.
Organised by the town's Rotary Club, the event ran from midday to 6.30pm on September 22.
The event supported three local charities: Harpenden Trust, Hope and Homes for Children and Harpenden Spotlight on Africa.
The aim of the Harpenden Trust is to help Harpenden people in need, individually and collectively. Recently it has supported the national vaccination programme and has received a Purple Star Strategy Certificate from Hertfordshire NHS for outstanding dedication and commitment
Hope and Homes for Children aims to close orphanages by moving children into loving stable families and tackle the root causes of family breakdown.
You may also want to watch:
Harpenden Spotlight on Africa (HSoA) is creating links between communities in the UK and Africa through charitable projects relating to education, health, clean water and economic development.
The total amount raised is still to be confirmed.
Most Read
- 1 City centre road closures are blocking ambulances, meeting hears
- 2 Planning permission granted for 45-home London Colney development
- 3 Appeal for witnesses after fatal road accident
- 4 Urgent care hub to be created at St Albans City Hospital
- 5 Remembering one of Hertfordshire's best-known estate agents
- 6 Market trader pledges to shave beard for new St Albans recovery home
- 7 No cars mean children can play out in streets
- 8 St Albans street remembers sacrifices of WWI heroes
- 9 Aboyne Lodge celebrates new headteacher and revamp
- 10 Anti-vaxers condemned for intimidating behaviour and dangerous posters