New vicar comes to Harpenden church

Published: 2:13 PM September 27, 2021

Revd Tim Vickers with his son Jem being welcomed into his new church, St John's in Harpenden. - Credit: St John's Church, Harpenden

Worshippers at a Harpenden church have said hello to their new leader.

St John’s Church Harpenden has welcomed Revd Tim Vickers along with his wife Sophy and children Jem and Laurie.

Tim and his family moved from Bushey, but he previously served in Redbourn and before that lived in St Albans, so they know the area well.

Tim said: "I’m looking forward to getting to know the people of Southdown and Harpenden and seeing how we can work together to share the good news of the Christian gospel in all its fullness.

"It is an exciting time to join the church, and St John’s is in a really great position with a wonderful team in which to serve, especially with plans for a new Parish Centre already having raised £500,000.

"St John’s is a vibrant all-age worshipping community, living out its faith in Jesus Christ in loving and practical ways, both in church and online. I’m thrilled to have been appointed here and want to see how I can encourage and inspire people and develop the church’s links with the wider community."

Speaking at the service where Tim was formally made vicar, Archdeacon of St Albans, Revd Dr Jane Mainwaring said: "It’s a great delight to be able to welcome Tim to St John’s. In such a time of change for the church and community Tim will bring a listening, pastoral heart to enable St John’s to continue to serve the community of Southdown as we continue to navigate life through and beyond the pandemic."

Tim Vickers’ appointment follows the resignation last December of Revd Dr Berkeley Zych.











