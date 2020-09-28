Advanced search

Harpenden church extends services due to COVID

PUBLISHED: 11:30 28 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:30 28 September 2020

Our Lady of Lourdes, Catholic Church, Harpenden has added two extra masses to its current schedule. Picture: Marcin Mazur

MARCIN MAZUR

A Harpenden church has increased its services to satisfy demand during the pandemic.

Our Lady of Lourdes, Catholic Church is now holding six masses per week from Sunday.

Parish priest Canon Anthony Dwyer said: “I am conscious that people have been reflecting on their personal spiritual needs, and their relationship with God, during the Covid crisis. We quickly set up three live streamed masses per week, during lockdown and, when restrictions eased, the church opened for mass four times a week whilst continuing with the option to participate via the live stream.

“Strict adherence to Covid secure guidelines is in force, organised by a group of volunteers now over sixty in number, trained via video link by a qualified health professional, who have generously given of their time to ensure we can open.”

The church is marked out with a one-way system and pew access restricted; all movement and hand gel dispensing is controlled by the duty marshals, and people attending mass must pre-register their attendance, so limits are not exceeded.

