Harpenden church calls for support for new community facility

PUBLISHED: 13:00 29 March 2020

The Harpenden parish community centre fundraising meeting in action. Picture: Michael Readman

Archant

A Harpenden church is calling on your help to fund a new community facility.

Fundraising begins at St John’s Church in Southdown for the new parish centre.

The Bishop of St Albans and the mayor of Harpenden joined the clergy of the church for the launch of a five-year fundraising campaign for the building.

Plans and images for the centre were unveiled. Bishop Alan endorsed the vision as “exciting and relevant” describing the project as an opportunity to “reach out in generosity and expand support services to the local community”.

Project team leader Matt Barter said: “The current church hall is holding us back.

“Our new parish centre will be flexible, sustainable and accessible, offering affordable facilities for everyone to use.”

For details of the project and the planned facilities visit www.stjohnsharpenden.org.uk

