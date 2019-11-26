Gallery

Thousands attend Harpenden Christmas Carnival

Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society Archant

Families gathered to watch the lights be switched on and to visit Santa's Grotto at Harpenden Christmas Carnival.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society

The event was held on Sunday, and this year expanded all along High Street, finishing at Harpenden Fire Station.

Emergency services held a Christmas open day at the fire station, which was attended by around 2,300 people, and a procession with pipes and drums moved from Lydekker Park and down the High Street.

Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society

There was music and entertainment on two different stages, as well as a farmers' market, a Christmas Workshop Tipi, and wooden games handcrafted by carpenter Peter Templeman from Oaklands College.

This year Santa's Grotto greeted more children than ever before, and visitors could also enjoy a fun fair and the Young Enterprise Trade Fair.

Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society

Around 20,000 people attended the carnival, which was sponsored by SA Law.

Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society

Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society

Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society

Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society

Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society

Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society

Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society

Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society

Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society

Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society

You may also want to watch:

Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society

Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society