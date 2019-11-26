Gallery
Thousands attend Harpenden Christmas Carnival
PUBLISHED: 15:58 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:07 26 November 2019
Anne Suslak
Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society
Families gathered to watch the lights be switched on and to visit Santa's Grotto at Harpenden Christmas Carnival.
The event was held on Sunday, and this year expanded all along High Street, finishing at Harpenden Fire Station.
Emergency services held a Christmas open day at the fire station, which was attended by around 2,300 people, and a procession with pipes and drums moved from Lydekker Park and down the High Street.
There was music and entertainment on two different stages, as well as a farmers' market, a Christmas Workshop Tipi, and wooden games handcrafted by carpenter Peter Templeman from Oaklands College.
This year Santa's Grotto greeted more children than ever before, and visitors could also enjoy a fun fair and the Young Enterprise Trade Fair.
Around 20,000 people attended the carnival, which was sponsored by SA Law.
