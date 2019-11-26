Advanced search

Thousands attend Harpenden Christmas Carnival

PUBLISHED: 15:58 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:07 26 November 2019

Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society

Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society

Families gathered to watch the lights be switched on and to visit Santa's Grotto at Harpenden Christmas Carnival.

Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic SocietyThousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society

The event was held on Sunday, and this year expanded all along High Street, finishing at Harpenden Fire Station.

Emergency services held a Christmas open day at the fire station, which was attended by around 2,300 people, and a procession with pipes and drums moved from Lydekker Park and down the High Street.

Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic SocietyThousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society

There was music and entertainment on two different stages, as well as a farmers' market, a Christmas Workshop Tipi, and wooden games handcrafted by carpenter Peter Templeman from Oaklands College.

This year Santa's Grotto greeted more children than ever before, and visitors could also enjoy a fun fair and the Young Enterprise Trade Fair.

Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic SocietyThousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society

Around 20,000 people attended the carnival, which was sponsored by SA Law.

Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic SocietyThousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society

Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic SocietyThousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society

Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic SocietyThousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society

Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic SocietyThousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society

Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic SocietyThousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society

Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic SocietyThousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society

Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic SocietyThousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society

Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic SocietyThousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society

Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic SocietyThousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society

Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic SocietyThousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society

Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic SocietyThousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society

Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic SocietyThousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society

Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic SocietyThousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society

