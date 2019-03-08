Advanced search

Harpenden Choral Society holding open rehearsal

PUBLISHED: 13:23 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:23 05 September 2019

The Harpenden Choral Society is holding the event on Tuesday, September 10. Picture: Submitted by Harpenden Choral Society

Everyone who enjoys singing has been invited to a choral society's open rehearsal.

The Harpenden Choral Society is holding the event on Tuesday, September 10 at the United Reformed Church hall in Vaughan Road from 7.45pm.

The society is extending an invitation to all who enjoy singing, with the only prerequisite being that participants must be able to read music.

With currently around 80 members, the society hold three major concerts a year - one in November, March and June - as well as a carol concert at Christmas.

At least two of these concerts are accompanied by a professional orchestra, usually the King's Sinfonietta.

Membership secretary Marion Oxley said: "We're hoping that lots of people will come and try us out, find out what a friendly choir we are and what an inspirational conductor we have."

For more information visit www.harpendenchoralsociety.org

