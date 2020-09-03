Harpenden chef launches family meal planning service

A celebrity chef from Harpenden is launching a meal planning service to help make life easier.

Masterchef and author Theo Michaels and his wife Anna have just launched FiveDinners.com which aims to do all the hard work for you.

Each week Theo creates five new family-friendly recipes with one complete shopping list which is emailed and available electronically.

The family man, who has lived in Harpenden for over a decade, got fed up with the stress of meal planning.

He discovered a need for some structure for him and his family and shopping for ingredients. He started meal planning and he drastically reduced his food bill, found he was wasting less food and the children loved the meals.

Customers can create their own meal plans using Theo’s recipes or even text him with questions.

The 43-year-old said: “It can be a real chore; deciding what to cook each night; constantly nipping to the shops to get that missing ingredient; or stuck in a rut of cooking the same thing every week.

“Quite simply, it isn’t the pastime any of us fancy doing, especially now we’re juggling afterschool clubs and going to work.”

Theo has performed cooking demonsrations at St Albans food festival for the last five years and most recently was in the media for his live kids cookalongs during lockdown where he and his family hosted 36 shows.

Inspired by his mediterranean roots, his 5th cook book, Rustica, is out at the end of this month.

You can try the new service for free at FiveDinners.com