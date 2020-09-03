Advanced search

Harpenden chef launches family meal planning service

PUBLISHED: 14:07 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:07 03 September 2020

Theo Michaels has launched Five Dinners, a new weekly meal planning business. Picture: Supplied

Theo Michaels has launched Five Dinners, a new weekly meal planning business. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A celebrity chef from Harpenden is launching a meal planning service to help make life easier.

Masterchef and author Theo Michaels and his wife Anna have just launched FiveDinners.com which aims to do all the hard work for you.

Each week Theo creates five new family-friendly recipes with one complete shopping list which is emailed and available electronically.

The family man, who has lived in Harpenden for over a decade, got fed up with the stress of meal planning.

He discovered a need for some structure for him and his family and shopping for ingredients. He started meal planning and he drastically reduced his food bill, found he was wasting less food and the children loved the meals.

You may also want to watch:

Customers can create their own meal plans using Theo’s recipes or even text him with questions.

The 43-year-old said: “It can be a real chore; deciding what to cook each night; constantly nipping to the shops to get that missing ingredient; or stuck in a rut of cooking the same thing every week.

“Quite simply, it isn’t the pastime any of us fancy doing, especially now we’re juggling afterschool clubs and going to work.”

Theo has performed cooking demonsrations at St Albans food festival for the last five years and most recently was in the media for his live kids cookalongs during lockdown where he and his family hosted 36 shows.

Inspired by his mediterranean roots, his 5th cook book, Rustica, is out at the end of this month.

You can try the new service for free at FiveDinners.com

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Teenage girls arrested after car chase in St Albans

Two people were arrested after a collision following a police pursuit of a stolen car in St Albans. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

Harpenden home brewer bids for off-licence set-up in his flat

Home brewer Mark Cottingham is producing more beer than he can drink!

Pilot walks away from Sandridge plane crash

A plane has crashed in Sandridge. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Two people arrested after police chase stolen car in St Albans

Two people were arrested after a collision following a police pursuit of a stolen car in St Albans. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

‘20 is plenty’ says new St Albans speed reduction group

Should speed limits be reduced to 20mph across St Albans?

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Teenage girls arrested after car chase in St Albans

Two people were arrested after a collision following a police pursuit of a stolen car in St Albans. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

Harpenden home brewer bids for off-licence set-up in his flat

Home brewer Mark Cottingham is producing more beer than he can drink!

Pilot walks away from Sandridge plane crash

A plane has crashed in Sandridge. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Two people arrested after police chase stolen car in St Albans

Two people were arrested after a collision following a police pursuit of a stolen car in St Albans. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

‘20 is plenty’ says new St Albans speed reduction group

Should speed limits be reduced to 20mph across St Albans?

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Company of Ten brings comedy Radio Fun to the Abbey Theatre stage

Rehearsals for Company of Ten's upcoming live-streamed show Radio Fun. Picture: Anne Frizell

Harpenden chef launches family meal planning service

Theo Michaels has launched Five Dinners, a new weekly meal planning business. Picture: Supplied

Faith Focus: Coping when life’s unfair

John Telford

Council in crisis after St Albans Local Plan thrown out by planning inspectors

What next for St Albans Local Plan?

Warning to public after Herts borough reports increase in COVID-19 cases

There has been an increase in COVID-19 cases in Dacorum. Photo: Sirichai Saengcharnchai/Getty Images/iStockphoto.