Public meeting on car parking in Harpenden

PUBLISHED: 15:23 07 January 2019

There will be a public meeting on parking in Harpenden. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Harpenden drivers have been invited to a public meeting on parking in the town.

The Harpenden Society and HarPark have organised the meeting for 7.30pm at the High Street Methodist Church for Thursday, January 17.

HarPark chair John Talbot said: “We have seen significant development over recent years and yet little in the way of infrastructure improvements.

“Many residents have no alternative but to rely on their cars to get about and town centre shops are losing business as people are forced to travel elsewhere.”

Survey forms have been distributed across Harpenden to record the views of business and customers on the matter.

An awareness campaign has also been launched to put pressure on district councillors.

Places are limited so people have been asked to book in advance via the link on www.harpendensociety.org

