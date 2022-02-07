Harpenden café tears up its price list

Wesleys cafe at High Street Methodist Church is trialling something different when it comes to charging. - Credit: Richard Atkins

A Harpenden café has ditched its price list in what is believed to be a first for the town.

Wesleys café at High Street Methodist Church is trialling something different when it comes to charging. Ready for its 20th anniversary year, instead of fixed prices the café now operates entirely by donations. Customers simply give what they feel comfortable with, knowing that all the proceeds will go directly to the work of the church.

Joan Williams, a volunteer who has been working in Wesleys since it first opened, describes the café as being a little haven for a lot of people: "Lasting friendships have been forged as a result of a cosy chat over a hot drink. Wesleys is about a lot more than coffee!”

Sustainability is a key goal for Wesleys and the café always tries to use ethically sourced and fairly traded products.

Volunteer Pamela Atkins said: “Our aim is to provide a friendly and welcoming atmosphere as well as great coffee! We are lucky to have such a dedicated group of people serving.”

Wesleys Café is open Monday to Friday 10am to 12pm.