CCTV images released after Harpenden burglary

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to following a burglary in Harpenden. Picture: Herts police Archant

Police investigating a burglary in Harpenden have released CCTV images of two men they believe may be able to help with their enquiries.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to following a burglary in Harpenden. Picture: Herts police Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to following a burglary in Harpenden. Picture: Herts police

The burglary took place in Crosthwaite Court between 12.05pm and 12.35 on Monday, January 10.

You may also want to watch:

DC Zoe Austwick, who is investigating, said: “If you recognise the men pictured contact me via email at zoe.austwick@herts.pnn.police.uk as we believe they were in the area and may have information which could help with our investigation.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to following a burglary in Harpenden. Picture: Herts police Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to following a burglary in Harpenden. Picture: Herts police

If a crime is in progress or someone’s life is in danger, call 999 immediately.