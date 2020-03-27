CCTV images released after Harpenden burglary
PUBLISHED: 16:26 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:26 27 March 2020
Archant
Police investigating a burglary in Harpenden have released CCTV images of two men they believe may be able to help with their enquiries.
The burglary took place in Crosthwaite Court between 12.05pm and 12.35 on Monday, January 10.
DC Zoe Austwick, who is investigating, said: “If you recognise the men pictured contact me via email at zoe.austwick@herts.pnn.police.uk as we believe they were in the area and may have information which could help with our investigation.”
You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.
If a crime is in progress or someone’s life is in danger, call 999 immediately.