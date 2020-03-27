Advanced search

CCTV images released after Harpenden burglary

PUBLISHED: 16:26 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:26 27 March 2020

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to following a burglary in Harpenden. Picture: Herts police

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to following a burglary in Harpenden. Picture: Herts police

Archant

Police investigating a burglary in Harpenden have released CCTV images of two men they believe may be able to help with their enquiries.

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to following a burglary in Harpenden. Picture: Herts policePolice have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to following a burglary in Harpenden. Picture: Herts police

The burglary took place in Crosthwaite Court between 12.05pm and 12.35 on Monday, January 10.

You may also want to watch:

DC Zoe Austwick, who is investigating, said: “If you recognise the men pictured contact me via email at zoe.austwick@herts.pnn.police.uk as we believe they were in the area and may have information which could help with our investigation.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to following a burglary in Harpenden. Picture: Herts policePolice have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to following a burglary in Harpenden. Picture: Herts police

If a crime is in progress or someone’s life is in danger, call 999 immediately.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Armed police swoop on St Albans flat after reports of firearm

Armed police in Newsom Place, St Peter's Road, St Albans. Picture: Edward Gillson

St Albans Mad Squirrel granted permission to be ‘drinking establishment’

Mad Squirrel overlooks St Albans Cathedral.

Woman dies at Watford General Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

West Hertfordshire Hospitals confirmed the news today. Picture: Danny Loo.

Changes to parking restrictions in St Albans during coronavirus crisis

St Albans district council is relaxing on-street parking restrictions and allowing overnight parking in its car parks due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Danny Loo

Harpenden Estate purchase postponed due to coronavirus impact

Plans to purchase the Harpenden Estate have been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Armed police swoop on St Albans flat after reports of firearm

Armed police in Newsom Place, St Peter's Road, St Albans. Picture: Edward Gillson

St Albans Mad Squirrel granted permission to be ‘drinking establishment’

Mad Squirrel overlooks St Albans Cathedral.

Woman dies at Watford General Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

West Hertfordshire Hospitals confirmed the news today. Picture: Danny Loo.

Changes to parking restrictions in St Albans during coronavirus crisis

St Albans district council is relaxing on-street parking restrictions and allowing overnight parking in its car parks due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Danny Loo

Harpenden Estate purchase postponed due to coronavirus impact

Plans to purchase the Harpenden Estate have been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Corona Monologues: St Albans theatre calls for social isolation film scripts

The Abbey Theatre in St Albans has launched the Corona Monologues project amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

CCTV images released after Harpenden burglary

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to following a burglary in Harpenden. Picture: Herts police

Coronavirus pandemic: it’s time to support our independent food suppliers, pubs and restaurants

The Bishop's Cave cheese counter.

Leopards staying up after National Basketball League conclude aborted season

Orlan Jackman in action for Leopards against Nottingham Hoods. Picture: PAUL PHILLIPS
Drive 24