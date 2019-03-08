Harpenden Building Society wins national award for fifth year

Harpenden Building Society has won a prestigious national industry award.

The Vaughan Road business bagged Best Local Building Society at the What Mortgage Awards on August 16, 2019.

This is the fifth time in a row that the society, which has a head office in Harpenden and six branches across the UK, has received this award.

Head of lending at the building society, Ken Hale, said: "We're proud and honoured to be named as the UK's Best Local Building Society once again.

"Supporting our community is one of our top priorities so winning this category for an unprecedented five years means a great deal to us."

Its lending, which includes residential, guarantor, self-employed and contractor mortgages, increased by 7.3 per cent over the last year.