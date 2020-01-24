Advanced search

Harpenden Building Society teams up with St Albans youth counselling charity

PUBLISHED: 06:59 27 January 2020

Harpenden Building Society has teamed up with St Albans-based charity Youth Talk to offer counselling sessions. Picture: Martin Ring

Harpenden Building Society has teamed up with St Albans-based charity Youth Talk to offer counselling sessions. Picture: Martin Ring

Archant

Harpenden Building Society is halfway through a three-year partnership with St Albans-based charity Youth Talk to help support young people's mental health.

Funding from the building society's 'Grassroots Endowment Fund' has already financed the first Youth Talk counselling sessions, with 100 per year provided for young people in the district who are struggling with mental health issues.

Phil Bannister, head of operations at Harpenden Building Society, said: "Our Grassroots Endowment Fund was set up to help our local communities and has subsequently led us to being awarded a Corporate Social Responsibility Award and Mayor's Pride Award for community-oriented business of the year."

"With reports of mental health affecting one in four of the UK population, the society was keen to channel funds towards paid for counselling sessions that will help some of the young people within our communities to manage and improve their wellbeing."

You may also want to watch:

The funding agreement between Youth Talk and Harpenden Building Society is being managed by Hertfordshire Community Foundation (HCF), an independent charity that encourages people to support small charities, voluntary groups and individuals in Herts.

HCF identified young people's mental health as a key concern for both organisations during their 'Hertfordshire Matters' research, before matching them together as funding partners.

Youth Talk was founded by a St Albans GP in 1997, after she identified a need for a safe space where young people could go for counselling and support. Since then, over 2,800 young people have used the service, which currently offers more than 60 counselling sessions each week.

Speaking about the charity's role in the community, Youth Talk chief executive David Barker said: "For a whole variety of reasons, young people can find themselves feeling mentally unwell in ways they'd never expected - through anxiety, depression, family issues, identity and a whole lot more.

"Youth Talk provides an open door and a safe, confidential place for young people to talk. Yet we can only continue our vital work with the support of the local community and we are eternally grateful and delighted to be working with the team at the Harpenden Building Society."

Most Read

St Albans pub to get major refurbishment

The Victoria Victoria Street, St Albans. New licensees (L-R): Thomas Maloney and his father Tom Maloney look over the plans for the major refurbishment of The Victoria pub. Picture: Sean Dillow.

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

A1(M) transport plans to improve links between St Albans and surrounding towns

HCC is considering transport proposals near A1(M) towns and surrounding areas. Picture: Google Street View.

Police chase through St Albans ends in seizure of stolen goods

Police stopped a suspect car in St Peter's Street, St Albans.

Most Read

St Albans pub to get major refurbishment

The Victoria Victoria Street, St Albans. New licensees (L-R): Thomas Maloney and his father Tom Maloney look over the plans for the major refurbishment of The Victoria pub. Picture: Sean Dillow.

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

A1(M) transport plans to improve links between St Albans and surrounding towns

HCC is considering transport proposals near A1(M) towns and surrounding areas. Picture: Google Street View.

Police chase through St Albans ends in seizure of stolen goods

Police stopped a suspect car in St Peter's Street, St Albans.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Harpenden Building Society teams up with St Albans youth counselling charity

Harpenden Building Society has teamed up with St Albans-based charity Youth Talk to offer counselling sessions. Picture: Martin Ring

Saints caught giving the ball away too much at Hampton as they slip back down again

Zane Banton put St Albans City ahead at Hampton but they couldn't hold onto the win. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Celebration of 15th anniversary brings new challenge for St Albans runners

St Albans residents are encouraged to take part in the Herts 10k for Rennie Grove Hospice Care. Picture: Veronica Stewart

Shell-shocked Saracens still licking their wounds after mauling from Harlequins

Harlequins Danny Care goes onto scores his side's 1st try during the Gallagher Premiership match at Twickenham Stoop, London. Picture: STEVEN PASTON/PA

St Albans pub to get major refurbishment

The Victoria Victoria Street, St Albans. New licensees (L-R): Thomas Maloney and his father Tom Maloney look over the plans for the major refurbishment of The Victoria pub. Picture: Sean Dillow.
Drive 24