Harpenden boys cycle over summer to support small charities

PUBLISHED: 16:00 13 July 2020

Harpenden brothers are completing a cycle ride for charity. Picture: Supplied

Harpenden brothers are completing a cycle ride for charity. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Two Harpenden brothers are biking through Hertfordshire to raise money for charity.

Seventeen year-old Hugh Halsey and brother Giles,14, are cycling 942 miles this summer - the distance from Land’s End to John O’Groats.

Bored of the confinement of lockdown, and finding that all their planned summer activities had been cancelled, they decided to do something worthwhile.

They are cycling 150 to 180 miles a week around the lanes and cycle paths of the county. They each selected a small charity which appealed to them.

Hugh is particularly interested in biology as a subject, especially genetic research, and Giles champions environmental causes.

Hugh said: “I want to look back over the summer with pride at what I achieved for a good cause. The A-T Society does amazing work in research and support for families with this genetic disorder.”

Giles said: “I love cycling and have really enjoyed the birdsong during the lock down. Songbird Survival are doing really important research into why our British birds are declining so fast.”

They started their journey on July 6.

To support them visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/giles-halsey and www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hugh-halsey

