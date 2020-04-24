Advanced search

Family undertake cycle ride from their Harpenden homes for mental health charity

PUBLISHED: 16:16 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:16 24 April 2020

The Harpenden men will undertake a charity bike ride for Mind from their homes. Picture: Supplied

The Harpenden men will undertake a charity bike ride for Mind from their homes. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A Harpenden family is undertaking a challenge from their living rooms to raise for people with mental health difficulties.

They plan to complete a 26-hour cycling relay from their own homes in order to raise money for mental health charity Mind, as part of London Marathon’s Two Point Six Challenge.

Brothers Tony, Peter and David Russell together with Tony’s son Dan and Peter’s son Nick will be beginning their challenge at 10pm on April 25 and will finish at midnight the following night. Each will take turns cycling for an hour at a time, with all five cycling together for the final hour.

The Two Point Six Challenge will launch on Sunday April 26 on what should have been the date of the 40th London Marathon.

The public has been asked to dream up an activity based around the numbers 2.6 or 26 and fundraise or donate to Save the UK’s Charities.

Originally the brothers had booked a 300km overnight bike race in Sweden for Mind which was cancelled because of the corona epidemic.

You may also want to watch:

The five have been training for the event on exercise bicycles individually and Nick described it as “far more boring than being able to cycle past the beautiful Hertfordshire countryside”.

He said: “We’re an active family and the lockdown has meant we’ve been looking for a big challenge that will also allow us to raise money for vital causes.

“We have friends and family with mental ill health and this is almost certainly going to be exacerbated generally by the lockdown. The 2.6 Challenge was the perfect fit.

“We’re hoping to raise as much money as possible for Mind. Lockdown has been tough on everyone, but especially for those with mental health problems. If we can give just a little support, that will make the twenty-six hours of peddling worth it.”

So far, £1,379 of the target of £2,620 has been raised.

Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/russell-26-hour-indoor-cycle-relay-2-6-challenge2025

The challenge will be streamed live via Zoom on YouTube Live.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Design for former St Albans police station and NHS clinic selected following consultation

The design by London-based architectural firm Space & Place has been chosen for the area near the Alban Arena on the site of a former police station and NHS clinic. Picture: Space & Place

Revealed: How coronavirus is affecting St Albans dentists

Dentists have been impacted by the coronavirus lockdown.

St Albans Local Plan receives severe criticism from government inspectors

The proposed site of the Radlett rail freight depot

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Tributes to two Watford General Hospital staff who died after coronavirus diagnosis

Two members of staff at Watford General Hospital, Khalid Jamil and Wilma Banaag, have died after contracting the coronavirus. Picture: Danny Loo.

Most Read

Design for former St Albans police station and NHS clinic selected following consultation

The design by London-based architectural firm Space & Place has been chosen for the area near the Alban Arena on the site of a former police station and NHS clinic. Picture: Space & Place

Revealed: How coronavirus is affecting St Albans dentists

Dentists have been impacted by the coronavirus lockdown.

St Albans Local Plan receives severe criticism from government inspectors

The proposed site of the Radlett rail freight depot

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Tributes to two Watford General Hospital staff who died after coronavirus diagnosis

Two members of staff at Watford General Hospital, Khalid Jamil and Wilma Banaag, have died after contracting the coronavirus. Picture: Danny Loo.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Woman pleads with St Albans public to stop poisoning horses

Rachel Payne of Park Street wants people to stop feeding her horses in St Albans when they go for their exercise amid coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Rachel Payne

Helen Mirren and Lenny Henry asking questions in National Theatre at Home Quiz

National Theatre at Home quizmaster Dame Helen Mirren

Hertfordshire Scrub Hub makes and delivers scrubs to NHS workers fighting coronavirus

Sarah Russell set up Hertfordshire Scrub Hub from her home in Harpenden. Picture: Herts Scrub Hub

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 26

Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan celebrates dismissing England's Kevin Pietersen during the First Test at the Asgiriya International Stadium, Kandy

Public asked to respect road workers after incidents of ‘abuse’ during lockdown

Highways workers have been suffering abuse from passing motorists during lockdown. Picture: Highways England
Drive 24