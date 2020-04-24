Family undertake cycle ride from their Harpenden homes for mental health charity

The Harpenden men will undertake a charity bike ride for Mind from their homes. Picture: Supplied Archant

A Harpenden family is undertaking a challenge from their living rooms to raise for people with mental health difficulties.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They plan to complete a 26-hour cycling relay from their own homes in order to raise money for mental health charity Mind, as part of London Marathon’s Two Point Six Challenge.

Brothers Tony, Peter and David Russell together with Tony’s son Dan and Peter’s son Nick will be beginning their challenge at 10pm on April 25 and will finish at midnight the following night. Each will take turns cycling for an hour at a time, with all five cycling together for the final hour.

The Two Point Six Challenge will launch on Sunday April 26 on what should have been the date of the 40th London Marathon.

The public has been asked to dream up an activity based around the numbers 2.6 or 26 and fundraise or donate to Save the UK’s Charities.

Originally the brothers had booked a 300km overnight bike race in Sweden for Mind which was cancelled because of the corona epidemic.

You may also want to watch:

The five have been training for the event on exercise bicycles individually and Nick described it as “far more boring than being able to cycle past the beautiful Hertfordshire countryside”.

He said: “We’re an active family and the lockdown has meant we’ve been looking for a big challenge that will also allow us to raise money for vital causes.

“We have friends and family with mental ill health and this is almost certainly going to be exacerbated generally by the lockdown. The 2.6 Challenge was the perfect fit.

“We’re hoping to raise as much money as possible for Mind. Lockdown has been tough on everyone, but especially for those with mental health problems. If we can give just a little support, that will make the twenty-six hours of peddling worth it.”

So far, £1,379 of the target of £2,620 has been raised.

Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/russell-26-hour-indoor-cycle-relay-2-6-challenge2025

The challenge will be streamed live via Zoom on YouTube Live.