News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Success for Harpenden actor after National Youth Theatre audition

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 6:31 PM May 24, 2022
Updated: 6:34 PM May 24, 2022
Harpenden boy Wesley Stow-Hazell celebrating with his family.

Harpenden boy Wesley Stow-Hazell celebrating with his family. - Credit: Stow-Hazell family

A 13-year-old boy from Harpenden has won a place at the National Youth Theatre. 

As part of the audition process, Wesley Stow-Hazell, performed a monologue which he had written himself about a boy living in the war in Ukraine.

The company auditioned more than 6000 14-26 year olds and after waiting a month, Wesley was delighted to hear that heard he had been chosen. 

Wesley has now been invited to attend a two-week summer residential course with the company where he will learn from the best theatre makers in the UK and have the chance to audition for National Theatre productions as well as castings with industry professionals.

His mum Sarah Stow said: "We are clearly so proud of this achievement and are living vicariously through him as he embarks on this really exciting adventure.
"Six months ago, Wesley appeared as the lead in a short film with Face Front Theatre, 'Whisper me Digital', where he played a boy dealing with the effects of domestic abuse. This short film has since been shown in primary schools across the country."

Harpenden News

Don't Miss

Katherine Ryan and Romesh Ranganathan seen filming with Sky in St Albans.

Herts Live News | Gallery

Katherine Ryan and Romesh Ranganathan spotted filming in St Albans

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Police signage

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Teenager ‘robbed at knife-point' by two males in Hemel Hempstead

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Simon Diffey, 57, from St Albans, was a keen racer who lived classic cars

Bedfordshire Police

Hertfordshire grandad who died in A6 Bugatti crash had a 'generous spirit'

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Youngsters enjoy the deckchairs in Clarence Park which Verdi's provided free of charge.

Updated

Clarence Park deckchairs banned following council concerns

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon