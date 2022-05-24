Success for Harpenden actor after National Youth Theatre audition

A 13-year-old boy from Harpenden has won a place at the National Youth Theatre.

As part of the audition process, Wesley Stow-Hazell, performed a monologue which he had written himself about a boy living in the war in Ukraine.



The company auditioned more than 6000 14-26 year olds and after waiting a month, Wesley was delighted to hear that heard he had been chosen.



Wesley has now been invited to attend a two-week summer residential course with the company where he will learn from the best theatre makers in the UK and have the chance to audition for National Theatre productions as well as castings with industry professionals.



His mum Sarah Stow said: "We are clearly so proud of this achievement and are living vicariously through him as he embarks on this really exciting adventure.

"Six months ago, Wesley appeared as the lead in a short film with Face Front Theatre, 'Whisper me Digital', where he played a boy dealing with the effects of domestic abuse. This short film has since been shown in primary schools across the country."