Playtime is over at popular Harpenden soft play centre

Big Space Archant

The closure of an indoor soft play centre in Harpenden has met with an outpouring of fond memories from local families.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Big Space Harpenden, which is based on Southdown Industrial Estate, announced on Facebook that it will permanently close on Sunday, December 1.

The owners explained that the landlords have decided to close the centre with a view to redeveloping their part of the site

They said: "Sadly after 14 years of trading we will close our doors for the final time at 4pm on December 1, 2019.

"Please come and visit at some point over the next seven weeks and have your final play at Big Space, or at least have a last ride down the pink wavy slide!"

The company confirmed that any birthday parties booked up until the closing date are secure, and they will continue to take party bookings until that date.

More than 400 people commented on Big Space's Facebook post to say they were sad to see the centre close.

You may also want to watch:

Bonnie Binelli commented: "Our grandson Jack will be devastated.

"Thank you for being there and allowing nannies like me to have such fun bonding with them by bouncing on the bouncy castle with them, sliding down the big slide and generally tiring us all out. We have had many a fun time with you."

Rachael Davison said: "My family have been regular customers since my daughter was born six years ago. It has sometimes felt like a second home, hosting regular play dates and at least three birthday parties.

"The cleanest and friendliest soft play I know, with a café that rivals well-known high street cafés in my opinion.

"Big Space has kept me sane through a fair few sleep-deprived years. So sad to see it go!"

A Harpenden Town Council spokesperson said: "We are always sad to see popular local businesses close.

"We will be watching carefully for any future development proposals as the industrial estate is an important employment location for the town.

"The Neighbourhood Plan, which was developed by the town council alongside the community, sets out that this location should be protected to help ensure that Harpenden retains a small but productive amount of employment floorspace."